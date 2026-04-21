Inside a Hurricane: What Really Happens to 5G Networks Under Pressure

Most people assume network problems during a disaster are about scale. Too many calls. Too much data. The pipe gets full and things slow down.

That is not how it works.

A single cell, one antenna on one site covering one critical area, can create a problem that ripples through an entire network when it starts behaving badly. During a hurricane, that cell might be covering an evacuation route. Or a hospital. Or the only neighborhood in the region where emergency responders are staging. It does not matter that thousands of other cells are working perfectly. That one matters enormously, and if you are not watching at the cell level, not the site level, not the regional level, but the individual cell and every frequency layer it runs on, you will miss it until the damage is already done.

This is the part of the job nobody really explains until you sit in front of it.

The thing that surprised me

Honestly, the biggest surprise when I started working on major events and disaster deployments was not the technology. It was people.

You go into this work expecting equipment failures, software glitches, maybe weather problems. What you do not fully anticipate is how thousands of people behave at the exact same moment.

At concerts and big events, everyone pulls out their phone simultaneously to record or go live. During emergencies, it is almost instinct for people to immediately try to call or text family. The network goes from quiet to completely overloaded in seconds. Not gradually. Seconds.

The first time you watch that happen in real time, it catches you off guard. The graphs spike in a way that looks almost violent. And somewhere in that spike is one cell, or three cells, or a cluster of cells on a specific frequency layer, that is starting to behave differently from its neighbors, and that difference is the thing you need to find before it becomes a real problem.

Finding it manually, across thousands of cells, in real time, is not realistic. That is where anomaly detection earns its place.

What I am looking at

If someone looked over my shoulder during a major deployment, it would probably look like a mess. Graphs everywhere, alerts firing constantly, a map with more data on it than any human should try to process at once.

But after a while, it starts to feel less like monitoring and more like reading a pulse.

Part of what makes that possible is having the right analytical foundation underneath everything. Over time, I built out an end-to-end performance tracking solution, pulling raw network telemetry, device-level signals, and operational data into a cloud-based analytics pipeline built on Snowflake. The goal was not a prettier dashboard. It was to get to a single place where I could see the full picture across every layer, from individual cell behavior all the way up to regional performance trends, without having to stitch together five different systems while something is actively going wrong.

On top of that data foundation sits the anomaly detection layer. This is the part that changed how I work during high-stakes events.

The traditional approach is threshold-based alerting. A metric crosses a line, an alert fires. The problem is that during a major event, the definition of normal shifts completely. A cell that would trigger an alert on a quiet Tuesday is behaving exactly as expected at halftime of the Super Bowl. Thresholds that made sense last month are wrong tonight. Static rules cannot keep up with dynamic conditions.

What I built instead uses statistical models that learn what normal looks like for each cell, each frequency layer, each time of day, each event type, and then flags deviations from that learned baseline rather than from a fixed number. A cell does not have to cross a threshold to get flagged. It just has to behave differently from what the model expects given everything else that is happening around it.

In practice, this means I am seeing problems earlier. Not when a metric breaches a limit, but when a pattern starts shifting in a direction that historically precedes a problem. Scheduler efficiency is dropping slightly before buffer occupancy climbs. Handover failures cluster in a geographic area before subscriber complaints appear at the service layer. The model catches the leading edge. I catch it before it becomes visible to anyone outside the network.

During disaster deployment, that time difference is not a nice-to-have. It is the margin between holding and failing.

I am usually watching a few things simultaneously. Dashboards showing device counts and system load. Anomaly feeds surfacing cells that are diverging from expected behavior, ranked by severity and geographic proximity to critical areas. A map view where I can drill down to individual cells and check each frequency layer. Alerts are coming in continuously, some minor, some not.

The key metrics go well beyond call success rates and data volumes. Scheduler behavior. Handover performance between cells. Buffer status. Interference levels. Power headroom. How devices are distributed across frequency layers versus how they should be. Some of these metrics move slowly. Some move in seconds. The anomaly detection watches all of them simultaneously and tells me which ones are starting to move in the wrong direction before the movement becomes a problem.

Everything is moving at the same time. You are always scanning, comparing, and trying to stay one step ahead of what the data is showing you. The models help you stay ahead. The judgment is still yours.

The time I had to improvise

I remember one deployment where part of the network just started acting up out of nowhere. One of the frequency bands became effectively unusable.

It turned out to be something simple but frustrating, a connector issue causing interference, made worse by the wind. We could not send anyone up to fix it safely. Waiting was not an option.

What helped was catching it early. The anomaly detection flagged that cell’s interference pattern shifting before the band became fully unusable, which gave me a few minutes of lead time to understand what was happening and decide on a response before the situation forced my hand.

So, I adjusted power levels and shifted traffic onto a different band that was still stable. It was not ideal. Capacity took a hit. But it kept everything running.

That is a lot of what this job is. You are not always fixing the problem completely. You are buying time, keeping the network functional long enough for a real fix to happen, or for the event to end, or for the storm to pass. Engineering is real but so is the improvisation. The two are not as separate as people assume.

What I tell junior engineers

The job feels like flying blind some of the time. You do not always get clean signals. You rely on what your tools are telling you and on pattern recognition you build up over years of watching these systems behave.

When something goes wrong, the instinct is to react immediately. But acting too fast often makes things worse. The better move is to slow down just enough to understand what is happening before you touch anything. A wrong intervention in a live network can cascade in ways that are harder to recover from than the original problem.

Most of the real work happens before the event anyway. The stressful moments are not constant, but when they come, preparation is what keeps you steady. The tuning you did two weeks ago. The parameters you reviewed and adjusted based on what last year’s event taught you. The sites you flagged, watched, and pre-configured. That work is invisible when everything goes right. It is very visible when something goes wrong, and you do not have it.

The analytical infrastructure is the same. The end-to-end performance tracking and anomaly detection I built did not prove its value on a quiet Tuesday. They proved their value at 2AM during a storm when I needed to find one misbehaving cell among thousands, and I needed to find it in time to do something about it. Having data that is clean, joined, and modeled before the emergency is not a nice-to-have. It is preparation, the same way pre-configuring parameters is preparation.

The part that does not get talked about

There is something about this work that is hard to explain to people outside it.

When everything is running smoothly, nobody thinks about the network. It is just there. But during a disaster, when someone is trying to reach a family member they have not heard from in hours, or when a first responder needs data connectivity to coordinate a rescue, the network is not infrastructure anymore. It is the thing that makes the moment possible or impossible.

You are not the person they see. You are not on the stage. But what you are keeping alive in those moments matters in a way that is genuinely hard to describe.

That part stays with you.

This article was originally published by Sesha Kiran on HackerNoon.