Credentialing conference to welcome Sara Ross, sponsor Kryterion this month in Phoenix

I.C.E. Exchange, long regarded as one of the country’s leading credentialing conferences, announced that its 2025 event will be held this month in Phoenix, Arizona.

The conference, which has become one of the industry’s most powerful platforms, provides the credentialing community with a center to network and learn about what the future holds for the market.

With headquarters rooted in the city, Kryterion –a global leader in online testing solutions– has watched Phoenix develop as a center for the credentialing market. The company, which is a leader in test development and provides comprehensive solutions for global assessments and high-stakes certifications, was recently named as a sponsor for the I.C.E Exchange.

Dr. Leslie Thomas, Chief Psychometric Officer at Kryterion

Said Dr. Leslie Thomas, Chief Psychometric Officer at Kryterion, “We’re incredibly excited to join other credentialing leaders from across the country in this year’s edition of I.C.E. Exchange on our home turf.”

“It’s an incredible opportunity to present a united front in taking on this new paradigm of credentialing that is being redefined by AI. This is a well-renowned forum for thought leaders, innovators, key providers, and more to share their knowledge and experiences, not as a means of celebrating how far the industry has come, but what the future holds for us, too,” added the executive.

The conference will showcase over 44 exhibitors in the parallel exhibition across four days.

A highlight in the industry calendar every year, the event provides an important combination of educational workshops, networking opportunities, and exhibitions, welcoming individuals from over 40 industries and professional levels.

Last year’s event saw 932 credentialing professionals convene in Florida’s Miami Beach, a testament to the scale of the I.C.E. community, whose members are over 350 credentialing bodies.

Kryterion’s Zach Irwin, Senior Psychometrician, together with James Hellrung from NCCT, will also provide insights at the conference, discussing pilot studies that used GenAI to create exam questions.