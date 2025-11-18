Criticizing UN policies is now considered to be dangerous disinformation for impeding progress on Agenda 2030: perspective

At COP30 in Brazil a UN rep denounces “purveyors of climate disinformation,” stating, “We must fight all attempts in the information ecosystem to undermine climate action, regardless of the actor.”

Speaking at the COP30 “Press Conference of the Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change” on November 12, UN Senior Adviser on Information Integrity Charlotte Scaddan said that powerful actors were “undermining climate action” by “questioning scientific consensus around climate change and creating false narratives around climate solutions.”

“We must fight all attempts in the information ecosystem to undermine climate action, regardless of the actor” Charlotte Scaddan, COP30 Press Conference, November 2025

"At the Summit of the Future, member states agreed to the Pact for the Future, which included the Global Digital Compact w/ commitments to Information Integrity" #COP30 COP30 pic.twitter.com/OUS2DRW14T — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 13, 2025

According to Scaddan:

“Purveyors of climate disinformation don’t simply deny climate change. They undermine climate action by attacking researchers, scientists, and journalists personally, by questioning the scientific consensus around climate change and creating false narratives around climate solutions.

“And they’re also seeking to skew the perceptions of policymakers of the people here negotiating to make them think that the public opposes climate action when in reality the opposite is true.”

In other words, those who criticize climate policies — those who don’t necessarily deny climate change itself but are skeptical of climate policies like net-zero, carbon taxes, reducing meat consumption, and restricting travel — they are the true spreaders of dangerous disinformation.

These “purveyors of climate disinformation” are impeding progress on UN Agenda 2030, so anything they say, no matter how well-researched, must be stamped out.

In Scaddan’s own words, anything that can “undermine climate action” must be fought, “regardless of the actor.”

That actor can be a scientist. That actor can be a journalist. That actor can be a concerned citizen, but that doesn’t matter to the unelected globalists at the UN.

"Purveyors of climate disinformation don't simply deny climate change. They undermine climate action.. by questioning scientific CONSENSUS.. By seeking to skew perceptions of policymakers.. to make them think the public opposes climate action" #COP30 COP30 https://t.co/uk2s8ZNVXT pic.twitter.com/2aviV5384i — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 13, 2025

Not once in the entire press conference did anybody give a single example of so-called “climate disinformation,” nor did they name any specific purveyors of disinformation.

All that matters to the UN is that its agenda to consolidate power and control narratives moves forward unimpeded.

“Two of humanity’s most pressing challenges have become quite dangerously intertwined and are now converging,” said Scaddan.

“First, we really are witnessing an unprecedented erosion of the integrity of our information ecosystem, and that comes about through disinformation, through hate online and offline through harassment of expert voices and targeting of researchers and scientists and others, but also through polarizing echo chambers, through a lack of media freedom, through the demise of independent media and journalism, through misleading advertising and through a whole range of risks stemming from emerging technologies we really barely have a sense of yet.”

“Secondly of course there is the climate crisis. This is why we are all here. And relatedly, coordinated efforts to stall and to sabotage climate action by powerful interests who benefit from the status quo.”

In lieu of concrete examples, please send money to the United Nations climate fund.

Speaking at the “COP30 Presidency Special Event on Information Integrity” on June 21, Scaddan said that adversarial actors used certain tactics such as “elevating so-called experts, so-called defenders of the people, with a steady, constant stream of disinformation” without ever once realizing the irony that the UN deploys the same tactics.

“Adversarial actors […] have a range of different tactics, including elevating so-called experts, so-called defenders of the people, with a steady constant stream of disinformation” Charlotte Scaddan, COP30 Presidency Special Event on Information Integrity, June 2025

UN Adviser for 'Information Integrity' Charlotte Scaddan listing how she thinks climate disinfo campaigns work without realizing it's the same modus operandi as the UN (e.g. elevating so-called experts, isolating information sources, echo chambers, etc.) https://t.co/c24vgxr77k pic.twitter.com/bfL8xjpXWL — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 23, 2025

“Another important area of adversarial behavior is to isolate people’s information sources, and this can happen in a range of ways: through blatant censorship, but also through echo chambers” Charlotte Scaddan, COP30 Presidency Special Event on Information Integrity, June 2025

Scaddan said that adversarial actors use an “us versus them” mentality as she simultaneously pitted the UN against so-called climate adversaries, in an “us versus them” scenario.

“We’re up against a very well-funded and powerful group, many groups actually, but there is a lot we can do,” said Scaddan.

“Frankly, what many institutions, including my own, have long thought of as mainstream media is no longer mainstream at all. The mainstream has shifted completely, and that is true across many geographies, and we need to get our heads around that if we’re going to succeed.”

Scaddan’s solution to no longer being part of the mainstream is to infiltrate the new mainstream.

“We need to be present in those spaces,” she said, adding, “We need to think about how to break through some of those information silos, how to be more present across different channels.”

“What many institutions, including my own, have long thought of as mainstream media is no longer mainstream at all […] We need to be present in those spaces” Charlotte Scaddan, COP30 Presidency Special Event on Information Integrity, June 2025

UN adviser declares war on acronyms because climate skeptics use them better than the UN.

Also, we should "not reinforce the 'us vs them' stance that adversarial actors put into place," she says as she pits 'us vs them.' pic.twitter.com/sI99k5UwxI — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 23, 2025

Scaddan is a cut-out clone of UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa “We Own The Science” Fleming, and together they champion “information integrity,” which is another term the UN made-up as an excuse to deny the legitimacy of dissent to its international power-grab.

Fleming infamously told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in September 2022 that the UN partnered with Google to manipulate search results about COVID and climate, so that only UN-approved results would appear at the top.

How’s that for supporting independent media; for supporting researchers and scientists who don’t toe the unelected globalist, fear-mongering line?

There is a coordinated global push to control narratives in the name of combatting so-called disinformation that was approved by 193 governments when they signed up to the “Pact for the Future” at the UN Summit of the Future last year.

Earlier this year, the UN announced it was launching a disinformation task force to address any information that could impede progress on its mandate — Agenda 2030.

"Digital disinfo campaigns are undermining public trust in climate science & health authorities. We can't afford to let evidence to become a casualty of conspiracy" UN Pan European Commission on Climate & Health chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir, ex-PM Iceland https://t.co/Awl6NRmOpF pic.twitter.com/Bx1OlNN8cF — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 16, 2025

Scaddan, for her part, says that independent media is crucial for information integrity, yet when independent media points out the UN’s hypocrisy, it gets labeled as an adversarial actor working on behalf of powerful interests.

So, let’s flip that script.

The UN is an adversarial actor working on behalf of powerful actors that strive for blatant censorship while boosting so-called experts and encouraging pre-approved echo chambers.

All of the UN’s messaging is a complete inversion of the truth and a total psychological projection.

The UN won’t give you examples of disinformation. It won’t tell you who the independent media is that it claims to support because the media it supports is not independent at all.

The UN says powerful interests are seeking to skew perceptions of policymakers while itself is seeking to skew the perception of policymakers.

The UN is the one telling the public that giving them money will change the weather.

The UN decries “us versus them” while simultaneously telling us that it’s “them versus us.”

Even if you believe the official narrative that humans are responsible for climate change through the burning of fossil fuels, you’re not even allowed to criticize the insane net-zero policies that unelected globalists are pushing to supposedly counteract it, such as blocking the sun, genetically modifying livestock so they fart less, or putting a price on nature itself, from the air we breathe to the water we drink and the very earth that we walk upon.

"Climate Disinformation" now includes anything "that CREATES DOUBT ABOUT CERTAIN POLICY SOLUTIONS" @KatharinaZuegel

If you question climate change policies like net zero, people might doubt their govt or the UN & you are therefore a disinfo spreader funded by fossil fuel industry https://t.co/UwmUSdlqgt pic.twitter.com/dSytHzeAVd — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) July 24, 2025

Thinking for yourself, consuming independent media, listening to all scientific voices — not just the pre-approved ones, and arriving at your own conclusions without delegating your decision making to unelected globalist bodies is now referred to as “sophisticated skepticism.”

Since when is being skeptical of someone who says, “We own the science,” considered to be dangerous disinformation?

We own the science? Why not just say, “We own the truth” and stop pretending to claim otherwise?

Why is it so bad to question something that affects every aspect of your life?

"Sophisticated Skepticism Is Replacing Climate Denialism," says the UN. That means if you question unelected globalist solutions & narratives, it's because powerful economic & political interests are hand selecting scientists & journos to mislead you. https://t.co/c24vgxqzhM pic.twitter.com/nxmQ8hLmHp — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 23, 2025

The UN says that bad actors are hand-selecting scientists and journalists to mislead you.

But that is exactly what the UN is doing.

Hypocrites, the lot!

Scientific dogma reins supreme as if it were the divine will of God.

And when God’s on your side, you can do absolutely no wrong.

