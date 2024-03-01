Digital Ascension Group teams up with USA-UAE Alliance as a premium sponsor

USA-UAE Alliance announced this week that the Digital Ascension Group will serve as the Premium Sponsor at its Dubai conference, happening on March 6th. Digital Ascension Group’s participation shows its continued commitment to the blockchain ecosystem.

The must-attend conference in the UAE, to be held shortly after the organization’s Georgetown University event with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce and TechCrunch, aims to showcase “regulatory leadership driving innovation,” and will gather blockchain leaders, technology experts, and industry professionals at the forefront of innovation.

“We’re honored to welcome Digital Ascension Group as a premium sponsor for the USA-UAE Alliance,” said Edward Cullen, Co-Founder of USA-UAE Alliance. “The USA-UAE Alliance™ is the latest example of international collaborators coming together and using blockchain technologies for economic growth and social good. We are appreciative of our partners as we continue to build.”

The premier blockchain business forum will launch at the Emirates Financial Tower, and will feature the as speakers, among others:

Matthew White, CEO – VARA

Rebeca Rettig, Chief Legal & Policy Officer – Polygon

Atul Khekade, Founder & CEO – XDC Networks

Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO – DIFC Innovation

Greg Johnson, NYU Professor – Digital Dollar Project

Jarek Nabrzyski, Notre Dame University, Professor & Co-founder – SIMBA Chain

Jake Claver – Founder, Digital Ascension Group

The Digital Ascension Group offers insights, opportunities and comprehensive services to support family offices.

The organization, led by Jake Claver, was founded in 2022.

The USA-UAE Alliance™ combines the collective interest of the blockchain communities and impact-related investments to grow a global network of economic activity that is impactful, profitable, and sustainable.

The alliance was formed by Edward Cullen of Crescite Innovation Corporation and Michael Amatulli of MVNM, with XDC Network, among others.

