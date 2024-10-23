Digital tech set to impact global challenges as Horasis explores Intelligent Engineering with Ness Digital Engineering

From the steep increase in extreme climate events to the outbreaks of new diseases, the past few years have put the planet’s interconnectedness, and the challenges we as societies face, into sharp focus. Digital technologies have the potential to deliver significant impact in helping to address some of these.

For instance, AI models can help us to better predict and prepare for floods, leverage visual recognition to monitor crops in real-time, and crunch the data for population health studies that warn us of potential disease outbreaks in rapid time.

Horasis, an independent, international think tank based in Switzerland, believes that global challenges require collaborative solutions, with the organization having spent nearly two decades gathering the most senior business leaders, policy-makers and heads of state across all continents.

For instance, to support the use of AI and digital technologies to drive change for the better, computing resources need to be used in the right away.

To explore technology further, the organization recently announced that Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), has joined its advisory board.

A new era of ‘Intelligent Engineering’

As a full-lifecycle digital engineering firm delivering solutions to its customers across decades, Ness has first hand experience in everything from working with leading providers of water management to ed-tech companies to enhance learning outcomes.

From this position, Ness saw that the ability to move through release cycles at a greater speed by adopting efficient practices is often a major challenge that stifles progress and results.

The term ‘Intelligent Engineering,’ spearheaded by Dr. Tinaikar, builds on the principles of prior software methodologies and takes the possibilities even further by turning the application of AI and big data inwards to analysis , in order to refine the software development cycle.

According to Dr. Tinaikar, “Intelligent Engineering leverages the power of data, AI and intelligence to improve engineering productivity”.

By doing so, unnecessary sources of waste such as wait times can be eliminated, productivity increased, and products launched faster without compromising on quality.

Solutions like this are likely to prove key in helping global industries navigate towards a new era of software development that is much more efficient. When it comes to using technology to address complex global challenges, saving time and resources during the process is one element.

Going further, the ‘Intelligent Engineering’ approach can boost the speed at which new innovations can be put into practice.

“Horasis is extremely proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar to our Advisory Board so that global software initiatives can benefit from forward-thinking development approaches like those developed at Ness Digital Engineering,” said Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis.

“These solutions have the potential to deliver incredible economic benefits and improve societal well-being,” Richter added.

Said Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, “It’s an honor to represent Ness Digital Engineering in the global Horasis community. Through this partnership, we’re committed to driving meaningful conversations and sharing insights that encourage growth and efficiency, powered by intelligent processes.”

Digital innovation for global solutions

Dr Tainaikar became the CEO of Ness in 2020, following on from more than 20 years of tech sector experience.

During his time as a Partner at McKinsey, Ranjit was instrumental in forming the firm’s digital practice and founding its approach to lean software development during a time when widespread digital transformation was still well on the horizon.

This type of foresight is already helping to guide the next generation of software development strategy and best practices that promise to deliver an efficient future for digital innovation, together with the Horasis Global Community.