Fintech startups to pitch leading media at Connect: Fintech

Amid the global economic squeeze caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, financial technology companies or “fintechs” are facing challenges including dwindling funding streams and changing consumer behaviors.

However, in a recent report, accounting firm Deloitte also highlighted some of the opportunities for fintechs coming out of the pandemic, including rising consumer interest in digital financial services as well as e-commerce.

With the accelerated digitization of our daily lives, it’s important to be aware of the latest technology trends and companies that aim to make our lives a bit easier.

It is in this spirit that Publicize, a public relations firm for growth, will host Connect: Fintech, a free online event that brings together startups and members of the media to learn and grow.

On October 28 from 1PM to 2:30PM ET, six of the most promising up-and-comers in the fast-growing area of fintech will pitch their companies and products before a panel of media judges from leading technology, startup, and financial technology publications.

Distinguished media judges will evaluate the startups’ pitches, provide constructive feedback, and will vote on a winner.

Attendees watching the competition will also get to take advantage of a live Q&A session with the judges where they can ask questions about best practices for getting media coverage and interacting with the press.

Judges for Connect: Fintech include reporters and editors from publications like TechCrunch, Forbes, American Banker, Finovate, The Fintech Times, The Tech Panda, Fintech Finance, and more.

The event aims to create a space where entrepreneurs can share their ideas to help grow their businesses, and journalists can provide valuable feedback to founders, as well as get acquainted with the next generation of financial technology companies.

According to Accenture, investors poured over $53 billion into fintech startups around the globe last year. Now that social distancing has resulted in tremendous growth in the use of digital financial services and e-commerce, new opportunities are emerging both for innovators and investors in this sector.

Connect: Fintech will provide a platform for both fintech startups looking to disrupt the financial services industry, as well as media professionals interested in educating startup founders on best practices.

The virtual competition is part of a series of “Connect” events organized by Publicize over the past few years that link up startups and the media. Previous Connect events have been held in Mexico City, Bogotá, Medellín, and Miami.

Connect: Fintech is open to all members of the startup and media communities and beyond.

Registration is free and can be done by clicking here.

Disclosure: Publicize is a portfolio company of Espacio, the Sociable’s parent company.