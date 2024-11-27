Google and Massy join forces at TBR to grow the tech ecosystem in the Caribbean

The Caribbean’s premier technology conference, Tech Beach Retreat (TBR), has captured the interest of major sponsors for its Jamaica staging December 4-6 in Montego Bay.

Tech giant Google is proud to partner with TBR for a third time. Experts from the company will provide a keynote on its Moonshot Factory for radical innovation along with a workshop on leveraging Google’s ecosystem for startup success.

Massy Group, a diversified investment holding company with over 60 operating companies in motors and machines, gas products, financial services, and integrated retail, is also supporting this December. James Letchie, Massy’s Chief Financial Officer, will be on-site to offer a fireside chat on the transformation into a digitally driven enterprise.

Up to 38% of jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean could be exposed to generative AI, the World Bank Group identified in its 2024 report. Industry leaders Google and Massy aim to close the gap between the Caribbean, Latin America, and AI. The company’s attendance at TBR elevates networking opportunities and facilitates knowledge transfer between global tech leaders and Caribbean innovators.

“It’s fantastic to work with leaders in their fields like Google and Massy. They believe in our vision, and their investment will help us level up our event and boost the Caribbean’s position on the global tech map,” said Kirk Anthony Hamilton, Co-Founder of Tech Beach Retreat.

While AI is set to contribute 5.4% to the economy in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) by 2030, adding around half a trillion dollars, this figure falls behind the 14.5% expected AI-fueled growth of North America’s GDP. Increased local investment in science and technology, skills training, and awareness will help the region take advantage of the latest developments.

TBR events offer a holistic space for leaders in technology, innovation, and investment, with these events uniting world-class speakers and thought leaders in the Caribbean. This year’s TBR lineup is packed with thought leaders, innovators, and senators with diverse backgrounds and unique insights, sure to spark new ideas and connections.

December’s presenters include Raamel Mitchell, Microsoft’s Director of Apps, Innovation, Data, and AI, and PwC Partner Anthony Zamore. Moreover, an exceptional group of female technology leaders will take center stage, including Michele Romanow, well-known from Dragons’ Den and serial tech entrepreneur, co-founder, and executive chairman of Clearco. Her company is the world’s largest e-commerce investor, investing over $5 billion in 10,000 entrepreneurs in 13 countries.

Much progress has been made towards gender equality in LAC. The region boasts a higher percentage of female STEM graduates compared to global averages, however, there’s still a gap to bridge. Women are overrepresented in fields like education and health but underrepresented in tech, particularly the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, where only 30% of employees are women. This disparity highlights the need for targeted efforts to address the obstacles women face in STEM fields across the region.

Also presenting are Maria Fernandez Guajardo, Senior Director of Product Management at Google, and Uche Adegbite, Google’s Strategy and Operations Director of Emerging Markets. Both are seasoned executives and experts in AI.

“We are truly excited to see the impact these discussions and sessions will have in moving technology forward in the Caribbean,” said Kyle Mahoney, Co-Founder of Tech Beach Retreat.

Local and international speakers from Fast Company, Microsoft for startups, Merantix Momentum, The Honey Pot Company, NBC, and the country’s Minister of Education will also take the spotlight.

These technology leaders will deliver keynote presentations, participate in panel discussions, and lead workshops covering topics including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainable tech solutions, venture capital and investment, and more. The conference will provide a space for networking opportunities, mentorship sessions, and interactive workshops designed to foster collaboration and drive regional innovation.

Featured photo of Kirk Anthony Hamilton and Kyle Mahoney