Hypothesis reports 27% growth in courses utilizing its annotation tool in 2024

Hypothesis, a leading provider of social annotations, released its 2024 End of Year Impact Report showcasing its major achievements and growth during the year.

The organization reported a 22% increase in annotations, a 12% rise in student users, and a 27% growth in courses utilizing the Hypothesis tool. This, according to the company, includes millions more student annotations compared to 2023, demonstrating the power of collaboration and active engagement in learning.

“The stories coming from our partner institutions are incredible—reductions in failure rates, improved grades, and more engaged classrooms. It’s proof that when we invest in tools like Hypothesis, we’re investing in student success,” said Joe Ferraro, CEO of Hypothesis in a statement sent to The Sociable.

The data from partner institutions showcase tangible results, as well as inspiring stories of engagement, community building, improved academic performance, deeper thinking, and transformative classroom experiences.

Hypothesis reported the following achievements in each area:

Engagement and Community Building

In 2024, Hypothesis built meaningful connections through collaboration and increased engagement. In bringing instructors and students together, the company created an interactive learning experience. These results at partner institutions included:

A 1400-2100% increase in RSI at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

95% of students found social annotation useful in the classroom at Allan Hancock College.

Over 1,300 annotations were created over YouTube assignments at Chabot College.

Improvement in Grades and Academic Performance

The company reported students experienced a boost in grades and academic performance because of Hypothesis. Because social annotation supports better comprehension of course material, it plays a direct role in reducing failure rates.

CUNY Kingsborough: A+ grades surged to 26%.

University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) 5–33% fewer failures, 4–24% grade improvement.

Allan Hancock College: 60–67% reported better comprehension in English courses.

Critical Thinking and Analytical Skills

Hypothesis fosters deeper analysis of course content, thoughtful discussions, and critical thinking across various disciplines. A student from Allan Hancock College noted, “I analyzed texts more intimately and in-depth after using it.”

Allan Hancock College: 67% improved comprehension in English courses.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: 86 annotations per assignment in OER courses.

Moravian University: 6,000 annotations by 500 freshmen during summer reading prep.

The impact of Hypothesis in 2024 has been extraordinary, according to the company’s report. Through it, institutions continue to foster key pillars of education and find ways to enhance instructors’ and students’ experiences.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.