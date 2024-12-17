Vorro and XeneX, Inc. Announce Healthcare Industry Enterprise Integration and CyberSecurity as a Service Partnership

XeneX, Inc., a leader in Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) for threat hunting, detection, and response, today announced a new Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) partnership for the Healthcare industry with Vorro.

The partnership offers healthcare providers and their partners access to the enterprise integration, and cybersecurity managed services needed for business interoperability across processes and technologies.

Kevin Nikkhoo, CEO of XeneX SOC. Image credit: LinkedIn

This joint effort is critical to the compliance and cybersecurity needs in the highly regulated and changing healthcare industry.

Through this joint partnership, clients will benefit from ongoing support and maintenance provided by experts in integration and cybersecurity.

This reduces the need for in-house expertise, freeing up internal teams to focus on core business objectives while ensuring continuous protection against evolving cyber threats.

“We are pleased to extend enterprise integration to our healthcare clients and industry with our partnership with Vorro. Integrating enterprise systems and ensuring robust cybersecurity measures can significantly enhance operational performance, reduce risks, save costs, and improve the customer experience,” said Kevin Nikkhoo, CEO of XeneX SOC.

“With the increasing complexity of business operations and the rising threat of cybercrime in healthcare, investing in these services offers a comprehensive strategy for sustainable growth and protection,” the executive added.

Scott Sirdevan, CEO of Vorro. Image credit: LinkedIn.

A well-integrated and secure IT environment also makes it easier to maintain accurate audit trails, which can be crucial for compliance reporting and regulatory audits.

Integration services ensure that data management and processes comply with standards, reducing the risk of non-compliance and potential fines.

In tandem, cybersecurity services ensure that organizations meet industry regulations (e.g., HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR).

With efficient systems and secure data, businesses can focus on innovation and growth instead of being bogged down by operational inefficiencies or the fear of security risks.

According to Scott Sirdevan, CEO of Vorro, “Integrated systems facilitate better data flow, allowing companies to access real-time insights and analytics. This improves decision-making and helps businesses stay agile in a competitive environment while driving innovation and time-to-market. Extending cybersecurity services with integration services enables organizations to safeguard sensitive data from cyber threats, including hacking, phishing, and ransomware.”

Image credit: Vorro via LinkedIn.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.