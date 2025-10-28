Latin America to host conference on AI and Industrial Innovation 

Latin America is set to welcome leading professionals of the industrial maintenance sector to the upcoming Héroes del Mantenimiento 2025 conference from October 29 to 30.

Organized by Fracttal, a leading provider of maintenance management solutions and a pioneer in smart asset management technologies, the event seeks to drive the sector’s technological transformation through collaboration and dialogue.

With the Héroes del Mantenimiento’s fourth edition, the company aims at fostering more dynamic sectorial engagement, consolidating Latin America’s position as a benchmark for technological innovation and sustainability.

The two-day conference will explore how the technology transforms processes, leadership models, and tools, which subsequently result in more efficient and human-centered management. It will be held in a hybrid format- including online streaming and Portuguese translation for Brazilian audiences.

In combining automation, sustainability and human insight, the event has risen as Latin America’s leading digital event in the field. Although AI is transforming the work of technicians, operational leaders, and management models alike, the pillar of human connectivity must guide the sector’s future growth, organizers argue.

“Héroes del Mantenimiento 2025 will once again serve as a meeting point for leaders driving the sector’s transformation,” said Christian Struve, Co-Founder and CEO of Fracttal.

“In an era where artificial intelligence is redefining asset and maintenance management, staying up-to-date and sharing knowledge is more important than ever,” he added.

Convened under the theme “AI for the Future Leaders of Maintenance”, international speakers include Bennett Fitch, President of Noria Corporation, James Reyes Picknell, President of Conscious Asset, and José Durán, LATAM Director of The Woodhouse Partnership. They will be joined by other experts, researchers and industry leaders, who will share insights on AI, automation, and sustainability in maintenance.

Héroes del Mantenimiento 2025 will cover both technical and leadership imperatives. On the first day, panelists will focus on the practical application of AI and automation, featuring real-world case studies that illustrate how these technologies can optimize maintenance processes. From advancements in failure prediction and automated decision-making to the integration of intelligent systems that enhance efficiency, leaders will highlight new skills that are increasingly demanded by the sector.

On the second day, experts will turn to sustainability, ethics and leadership in an AI age, reflecting on the responsibilities of automatized processes, and the types of leadership that are now needed to balance efficiency with human judgement. Discussions will include new technical profiles and hybrid leadership models that are emerging across global organizations, as well as the skills required to build collaborative and decision-making teams.

More than a technological event, then, the Héroes del Mantenimiento conference invites everyone- from industry giants to those starting out- to reflect on the future of industrial work.

“Artificial intelligence and automation only reach their true potential when they serve the people who make maintenance possible. Our challenge is to ensure that technology amplifies their impact—not replaces it,” noted Ricardo Román, CSO of Fracttal.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.