ManagedMethods launches Email Threat Intelligence to move K-12 schools beyond phishing detection 

ManagedMethods, the Boulder, Colorado-based provider of K-12 cybersecurity, student safety, web filtering and classroom management tools, launched on July 21 its Email Threat Intelligence, the next evolution of its Advanced Phishing product, aimed at helping school districts move past simply flagging suspicious emails and toward actionable threat intelligence.

Phishing has become the default entry point into school networks. According to the 2025 CIS MS-ISAC K-12 Cybersecurity Report, which analyzed more than 5,000 K-12 organizations between July 2023 and December 2024, 82% of reporting schools experienced some form of cyber threat impact, with nearly 14,000 security events and 9,300 confirmed incidents logged over that period.

What’s more: cybercriminals target human behavior at least 45% more than technical vulnerabilities, effectively naming the inbox as the sector’s primary attack surface.

The financial stakes attached to that exposure are climbing, too. Across the broader education sector, ransomware gangs claimed 251 attacks against schools, colleges, and universities globally in 2025, resulting in the confirmed breach of nearly 4 million records – a 27% jump from 2024, as per Comparitech’s annual education ransomware roundup.

In this paradigm, a single unnoticed phishing email that harvests a staff member’s email credentials is often the opening move in a much larger breach.

Detection alone is running out or road

For years, the standard pitch from email security vendors, in both K-12 and well beyond it, has centered on detection: flag the bad email, quarantine it, move on. ManagedMethods however, argues that the model has stopped being enough, particularly for districts that don’t have the staff to act on a constant stream of individual alerts.

“Phishing remains the leading entry point for ransomware, account compromise, and data breaches, but simply detecting suspicious emails is no longer enough,” said Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods.

“Email Threat Intelligence gives school districts the context they need to make smarter security decisions instead of reacting one email at a time.”

That framing points to a problem that is specific to public education: district IT departments are frequently a handful of people responsible for securing thousands of student and staff accounts, usually without anything close to the budget or headcount of a similarly sized private company.

A detection tool that generates alerts faster than a two or three-person team can investigate them doesn’t really solve the problem, it just relocates it. ManagedMethods says what districts need instead is triage; a way to see which threats matter most, which users are most exposed, and where attackers are concentrating their effort.

The Advanced Phishing engine underneath Email Threat Intelligence has been tuned specifically on K-12 attack patterns rather than adapted from generic enterprise threat models built for corporate environments with very different user populations and risk profiles.

What the new dashboard actually tracks

Email Threat Intelligence pairs that detection engine with a new analytics dashboard, and the feature set is a fairly direct answer to what ManagedMethods says districts have been missing. It includes:

Comprehensive phishing threat landscape : A real-time view of inbound phishing volume and campaign sophistication across a district’s environment.

: A real-time view of inbound phishing volume and campaign sophistication across a district’s environment. High-risk user identification : Surfaces which staff and students are most frequently targeted, so IT teams can prioritize training and additional safeguards where the risk is actually concentrated.

: Surfaces which staff and students are most frequently targeted, so IT teams can prioritize training and additional safeguards where the risk is actually concentrated. Threat vector classification : Breaks attacks down by method, including credential harvesting, business email compromise (BEC), brand impersonation, and platform abuse.

: Breaks attacks down by method, including credential harvesting, business email compromise (BEC), brand impersonation, and platform abuse. Temporal attack patterns : Tracks phishing activity over time to surface spikes and recurring campaigns, useful around moments like the start of a school year or testing windows, when attackers have historically ramped up activity.

: Tracks phishing activity over time to surface spikes and recurring campaigns, useful around moments like the start of a school year or testing windows, when attackers have historically ramped up activity. Phishing prevalence and inbox penetration : Measures the ratio of malicious to legitimate inbound email, giving districts a way to gauge exposure and whether their existing email security controls are working.

: Measures the ratio of malicious to legitimate inbound email, giving districts a way to gauge exposure and whether their existing email security controls are working. Actionable investigation insights: Surfaces top targeted users, flagged senders, and daily activity trends to speed up investigations that would otherwise eat into limited IT staff time.

“Our goal has always been to bring sophisticated cybersecurity capabilities within reach of every school district,” Sander said. “Email Threat Intelligence reflects that vision by giving K-12 IT teams the AI-powered email security toolkit they need to better protect students, staff, and district data.”

Whether that holds up in practice, particularly for the smallest and most resource-constrained districts ManagedMethods says it builds for, is the kind of claim that gets tested by adoption and outcomes. However, the underlying premise is hard to argue against: as phishing techniques grow more targeted and AI-assisted attacks make convincing impersonation cheaper to produce, a flat stream of flagged emails is an increasingly poor substitute for context about who is being targeted, how, and how often.

More information on Email Threat Intelligence, including how to request a demonstration, is available at managedmethods.com.

Featured image: GuerrillaBuzz via Unsplash+

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.