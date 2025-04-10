Prezent helps biopharma improve messaging as Janet Dorling joins Board of Directors

Shifts in how diseases are diagnosed and prevented could upend current business models in biopharma, according to new research from Deloitte.

At a global level, the biopharma industry is also bracing to see how tariffs will impact operations, with European companies in particular concerned that more than $100 billion in investments could be redirected to the US.

In short, biopharma leaders are expecting significant change in the years ahead that could touch on everything from global supply chains and the profitability of business models, to which cutting-edge treatments move into R&D.

For an industry that already has high-stakes, effective and impactful communication is going to be more important than ever. Biopharma teams need to excel in their ability to disseminate company updates, project milestones, updates and more through high-quality and error-free presentations.

This means the act of creating communications can act as a critical success factor. Biopharma companies need to be sure that their teams are using branding correctly and that messaging fits strategic goals and is appropriate for the audiences in question.

Prezent, the enterprise-grade AI platform for business presentations, has been helping biopharma companies address these challenges and more for a number of years. Now, the company is set to work even more closely with the industry following Janet Dorling’s appointment to its Board of Directors.

Saving time and money with intelligent content creation

While every company will need to create presentations and communication materials, in biopharma the stakes are especially high.

Although companies spend hundreds of millions on agencies and consultancies fees to build communication materials, the process is often cumbersome, with manual changes that need to go back and forth between the parties.

“I’ve seen firsthand how much time and money organizations can waste on ineffective communication,” Dorling said. “In biopharma, where the stakes are so high, clarity and speed can’t be optional—they’re essential.”

Prezent offers a new way forward, with an intuitive platform that rapidly produces presentation materials, understands brand guidelines and adjusts to its target audience.

“The intelligent and contextually aware platform that Prezent has created is a total reinvention for how companies scale compelling, consistent messaging across the enterprise,” Dorling continued.

Dorling’s support for the SaaS solutions offered by Prezent comes from years of experience actually using the platform as an executive. From the company’s overnight presentation service to its AI agent, Astrid, Dorling saw the benefits of time savings, improved quality, and more strategic storytelling, ultimately paving the way for her to join its Board of Directors.

Insights from a biopharma veteran

Dorling’s appointment represents a big win for Prezent.

Janet Dorling

As Senior Vice President at Gilead Sciences, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative treatments for serious diseases, Dorling brings over 25 years of leadership experience across both startups and large-scale enterprises.

She has led global teams covering more than 150 countries and currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Robinson Life Science, Business, and Entrepreneurship Program at the University of California, Berkeley. She holds a BS in Molecular and Cellular Biology and a Master’s in Pharmacology and Cancer Biology and an MBA.

Now, Dorling brings this wealth of experience to this rapidly growing startup. Her global purview and deep expertise in the complex biotech and pharma landscape will be invaluable as Prezent continues its mission to solve one of the most costly problems in business today: ineffective communication.

“Janet is the exact kind of leader every company dreams of having on its Board,” said Rajat Mishra, Founder and CEO of Prezent. “She deeply understands the nuances of biopharma, sees the impact Prezent can have across functions and regions, and brings an operator’s perspective to scaling adoption. We’re thrilled to have her on this journey with us.”

The ongoing growth of Prezent

Prezent recently raised an additional $20 million in funding, bringing their total funding to $45 million. The investment will help expand Astrid—the first-of-its-kind contextually intelligent AI tool for business presentations—into new industries and geographies to address widespread productivity issues across the enterprise market.

The AI, in combination with personalization by company, team and individuals, enables teams to create highly effective presentations that are audience-specific, brand-consistent and contextually intelligent.

With Astrid, Prezent has become a complete solution for all enterprise presentation needs, offering both “do-it-yourself” Prezent AI software and “do-it-for-you” expert services.

Dorling’s appointment marks the latest milestone in Prezent’s ambitious roadmap to transform organizational productivity and boost performance by tackling the pervasive challenges that stem from poor business communication.