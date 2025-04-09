Liam Galin named new CEO as SQream spearheads AI Factory enabler, ambitious plan to drive mass-scale AI

It’s no secret that AI models are thirsty beasts. From the most simple to the most complex models, the basic “data in, data out” rules apply.

Put simply, the quality of data used as input directly affects the quality of the output or results, which is why the principal is often more colloquially referred to as “garbage in, garbage out”.

This means the future of AI depends on cultivating a steady flow of access to rich and diverse data sets in order to ensure the tools produce quality outputs. Without this, applications will struggle to deliver value and actually drive the competitive advantages they promise.

When it comes to GenAI, LLMs are trained on large public data sources like the internet. Here, the complexities of copyright laws have been taking up the focus of much of the conversations about how to manage AI going forward.

However, this is a distraction from the much more pressing challenge of data processing. Enterprise organizations hold some of the most valuable datasets generated through their daily operations and interactions with customers and their supply chain. These datasets often stretch into the petabyte scale – one quadrillion bytes, or 1,000 terabytes. Yet they are also where some of the most exciting outputs can be generated – think real-time public sentiment analysis for adtech or predictive e-commerce algorithms that adjust the supply chain in advance.

As this is proprietary data, copyright isn’t an issue. In reality, the biggest challenge here is finding ways to process, sort, and analyse these data sets without causing costs and timeframes to spiral out of control.

As we move forward with AI, the importance of solving the associated infrastructure challenges are going to be the most important enablers to widespread adoption, helping to extract meaningful value from AI-derviced insights.

When it comes to data management innovation, SQream is a leader in GPU-accelerated big data processing. Now, the company has appointed a new CEO, tech veteran Liam Galin, to build out solutions for enterprise-scale mass-data utilization.

New SQream CEO Liam Galin

Liam Galin and SQream 2.0

As CEO, Liam Galin will drive SQream 2.0’s expansion and create a powerful AI Factory enabler that brings together complimentary data acceleration technologies and emerging GPU innovations to slash the amount of time needed to perform complex, real-time queries that unlock the most valuable insights from company data.

The concept of an ‘AI Factory’ is one that’s steadily gaining recognition in the tech community following GTC, the company’s annual developer conference. Here, the chip manufacturing giant mentioned the term frequently throughout proceedings, underscoring the need to create value from data much more quickly to turn AI into an immediate driver of competitive advantage.

This is one of the headaches that SQream has been working to solve since it was founded in 2010. By helping companies move away from traditional computing infrastructure that relied on CPUs to leverage GPUs instead, organizations can tackle complex queries and data tasks in a fraction of the time.

Further, SQream has worked closely with Nvidia and its leading GPU innovations to simplify the process for organizations in trying to integrate them. Now, Galin marks the era of SQream 2.0 which will see the company play a leading role in the future of AI factories.

This vision comes from over two decades of experience as the head of market-leading international tech companies, leading teams from startups to global publicly-traded powerhouses with more than 400 employees across four continents. He has raised substantial funds while driving international sales exceeding $300M in aggregate.

SQream Co-Founder Ami Gal

This go-to-market strategy builds on the work of Ami Gal, co-founder of SQream, who served as its CEO for 14 years. Gal commented, “Liam’s combination of deep expertise in scaling successful tech companies, his focus, and his experience in leading global teams makes him the ideal candidate to lead SQream forward as CEO.”

Mass-scale AI enablement for faster time to value

As an AI factory enabler, SQream is revolutionizing how enterprises process, analyze, and extract foresight from massive data volumes. With its GPU-patented SQL engine, SQream helps businesses unlock predictive insights at unprecedented scale and efficiency. Now, the company is setting the stage for mass-scale AI enablement.

“This is a pivotal point in time defined by three tectonic market shifts: GPUs taking center stage, AI booming, and big data reaching unprecedented scale, creating an unprecedented opportunity for SQream to lead the charge,” explained Galin.

For this reason, the company’s new go-to-market strategy will see that these powerful data enablement solutions can reach more industries to support big data and analytic initiatives.

“As an AI Factory, we are uniquely positioned to meet the surging demand for AI-ready infrastructure by empowering enterprises to extract meaningful foresight from their massive data,” Galin said.

However, this isn’t just about accelerating individual initiatives. The explosive interest in AI means that we’re rapidly burning compute resources and placing unprecedented demands on data centers.

Advanced AI applications such as Agentic AI explore multiple possible responses before selecting the best one. This iterative reasoning burns through compute power 100 times faster than traditional inference. Meanwhile, global demand for data center capacity could rise at an annual rate of 19 and 22 percent until 2030, according to McKinsey,

SQream’s advanced SQL-based engine delivers time-sensitive business insights, faster and at one-tenth of the cost. This doesn’t just save enterprises time and money, but means that the tech sector can use compute power more efficiently in general to prepare for the next phase of advanced tools and applications.

Unlocking AI-driven foresights

For large enterprise organizations, their data represents a goldmine of insights and opportunities. As the AI Factory for mass-scale AI enablement, SQream is ready to accelerate AI workloads and transform big data into AI-driven foresight under the leadership of Liam Galin.