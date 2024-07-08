Source Meridian spearheads a people-first approach to support employee development and business growth 

In 2024 Jen Fisher of Harvard Business Review authored an article on how a “growth-at-all-costs” mindset can stall one’s company.

According to the author, while factors such as operating systems, financial health, and processes are all important in determining growth, studies show that of all the resources a company has, “human capital is the most important”.

While Fisher made headlines at the time, the importance of human capital hasn’t become a widespread trend with other companies.

However, in recent years the soaring cost of training new team members has made things even tougher, placing a highlight on another founder who has taken a similar approach that puts his team front and center.

Although some degree of staff turnover is unavoidable, team members leaving can have a serious impact on company continuity if left unchecked. In fact, the average cost associated with a new employee, taking into account both the recruiting and hiring process, is almost $19,000 USD. Further, the economic contraction worldwide from last year has put a similar kind of pressure on industries. As organizations and corporations tighten their belts to balance profit-loss margins, this has an inevitable trickle-down effect.

Here, Mike Hoey, founder and CEO of Source Meridian, understands that putting his people first and investing in the team is a lifeline for the business and its employees.

A team-first focus on training and development

Although the economic stressors of the past few years seem to be easing in 2024, business leaders still need to manage operations closely for continued growth.

For Hoey, productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort, in particular when it comes to his team.

At Source Meridian, first founded in 2010, this took the form of a number of initiatives.

One standout example is the company’s Rocketeers. Source Meridian began training 30 of its leading employees in the most innovative data engineering topics, which also acted as a major boost to the healthtech industry in the region.

The initiative is one of the company’s top priorities at Source Meridian, which has now become one of the largest employers in the city of Medellin.

Based on the results of this initiative, the company also recently hosted its first Data Engineering Training program.

One of Source Meridian’s Data Engineering students, Claudia Obando, commented, “Obtaining information about these concepts, methodologies and their pros and cons significantly speeds up decision-making and the implementation of more effective business strategies by our teams.”

Armando Banguera, one of the developers residing in Cali who traveled to Medellin to join the training, added, “This course has significantly piqued my interest in Big Data and our projects in this field.”

“Furthermore, the opportunity for this training to be conducted in person is a commendable effort by the company, enabling more effective participation and a more precise learning process that will serve us well in advancing our careers.”

Creating the optimal work environments

Mike Hoey and the Source Meridian team have also taken the initiative even further, prioritizing mentorship across the company.

Daniela Gutierrez of Source Meridian said in an earlier interview, “Once you start in your career, if you have the opportunity to take on a Mentor, take advantage of it. Without a doubt, this is one of the things that has helped me the most in my professional career because I have been able to count on an excellent Mentor like Mike Hoey. Once you know the medium and have people to guide you, you can also contribute to the industry by being a mentor for someone else.”

“Take advantage of opportunities even if you don’t feel ready because chances are that you are. It is important to always challenge ourselves, and many times impostor syndrome can make us reject opportunities that could have a high impact on our career,” Gutierrez concluded.

Said Mike Hoey in an earlier interview, “A tenet at Source Meridian is our Cares initiative, a commitment to enterprises caring more about their teams and greater communities. We’re proud to be one of the larger international employers in Medellín, Colombia, and will continue to invest in our team and community.”

Mike Hoey’s deep roots in the tech scene

Under Hoey’s leadership including people-first initiatives, Source Meridian was recognized as the top Latin American startup by StartUpCity in 2020, and, according to its founder, is being trusted by a growing list of customers and partners.

He got his start working for Accenture in their pharmaceutical practice in the 90s and later went to work as chief technology officer for a submission publishing startup called ESPS, which had a successful exit through an IPO after several years.

In addition, he works as the Chief Technology Officer of PurpleLab, a healthtech company with a mission to make healthcare speak a single unified language to drive better outcomes. HealthNexus™, its no-code healthcare analytics platform, empowers life sciences, payers, providers and stakeholders with real-world evidence to solve challenges faster and more cost effectively.

Mike is also a Mentor at Techstars, USC’s technology incubator and other startup accelerators across the globe.

Featured photo of Source Meridian Founder Mike Hoey