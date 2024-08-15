The tech enterprise making presentations one of 2024’s most powerful marketing tools 

The ability to persuade and convince a target audience to take a certain action is one of the foundational strengths of the marketing industry.

Yet it could be argued that this is becoming a lost art as digital solutions come to the fore.

CRMs offer a modern way to mine insights from customer data and manage relationships at a granular level, SEO tools turbocharge how easily prospects can find company information online, and platforms build a presence across social platforms rapidly. Yet the classic presentation is often an afterthought when selecting an arsenal of tools for the marketing matrix.

Part of the reason for this is that presentation software hasn’t been treated to fundamental innovation in the way that marketing tools for websites, emails, and databases have. However, presentations are actually one of the most powerful tools around when it comes to conveying messages and engaging with an audience.

Prezent, an AI-driven tech enterprise headquartered in Los Altos, California, is on a mission to bring presentations into the modern age and bring forward a new suite of tools can that intuitively support powerful, impactful communication.

Today, it was announced that the company was named in the list of winners in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

Elevating storytelling with powerful presentations and AI

Companies across industries are finding that it’s increasingly hard to win a share of the market in overcrowded, online spaces where the attention of customers and partners is under constant competition.

For this, storytelling is one of the most powerful tools that marketing teams in 2024 have at their disposal with the power to engage and build memorable experiences in a tough environment. This contributed to Prezent being named as the Best Team Collaboration Software at the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Prezent, led by Rajat Mishra, is a presentation productivity platform helping companies worldwide. It’s the only AI-powered platform that supercharges the presentation productivity of marketing teams by combining audience empathy, tribal knowledge, business storytelling, and design.

The company’s ASTRID AI also enables individuals to auto-generate content and transform data to impressive new formats.

The organization behind the honor, MarTech Breakthrough Awards, aims to perform the deepest evaluations of the global industry each year to recognize and highlight the “breakthrough” martech solutions and companies.

2024 saw over 4,000 global nominations come through, showing how fierce the competition was. As one of the companies named as a MarTech Breakthrough Award winner, Prezent is now positioned alongside impressive brands including HubSpot, Sprout Social, Cision, ZoomInfo, Calendly, Acoustic, Optimizely and CleverTap.

Prezent.ai’s Team

Persuasive presentations in moments

2024 marks the 7th year of the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, and the organization noted that this year’s nominations were not just high in volume but also in quality, with applications from some of the very best and brightest advertising, sales and marketing technology companies worldwide.

However, Prezent’s AI-driven platform made a mark with the judges thanks to its ability to understand the nuances of audience communication and combine with award-winning slide designs and AI that adhere to brand guidelines.

For Rajat Mishra, building better communication skills across the industry has always been key. That’s why Prezent not only helps professionals to create award-winning content, but advance their own communication abilities too.

Prezent offers the industry a quick way to create on-brand, persuasive presentations. In addition, teams can share best-practice examples, such as sales contest reviews and launch readiness, and collaborate in real-time using Prezent’s intuitive platform.

The solution also helps to access targeted courses and insights that sharpen marketing communication skills.

“Even if you have the most brilliant ideas the world has ever heard, they’re worthless without the ability to articulate them clearly and concisely”, wrote Mishra in an earlier article in Fast Company.

A boost for communication

The marketing industry relies on presentations for a range of purposes. Prezent has the ability to shave an average of 70% off the time needed to create a presentation while also ensuring that the content is clear and engaging thanks to its AI-powered features.

With tools like this in their arsenal, professionals can outsource this important but time-consuming task to Prezent, and focus more hours on vital work.