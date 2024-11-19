Top Five Trends Shaping Gaming in 2025

This year wasn’t exactly what the video gaming industry expected — it declined by 7% in the US. According to Circana, video games matured in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic took hold, but current economic downturns significantly reduced people’s ability to spare money for entertainment. However, it’s set to rebound in 2025.

Anticipated releases like Nintendo’s next-generation hardware platform and Grand Theft Auto IV will lead the charge to uplift the industry. But there’s more to look forward to in video gaming.

Gamers are constantly looking for ways to improve their experience through hardware upgrades, immersive tech, personalized setups, and optimized gameplay. So, VR headsets, ergonomic furniture, affordable gaming, and more accessible accessories will continue to develop and grow in 2025, with new launches and tech advancements on the horizon.

Let’s go over five trends shaping the gaming industry next year.

Comfort and ergonomics come first

Giants like IKEA saw the potential of offering more comfortable furniture specifically for gamers. The company released a collection of home items that make gaming easier, further showing the industry that design should go beyond looks and focus on player comfort.

As more users take up gaming and invest their time and money in intricate setups that suit their needs, more attention will be placed on ergonomy and healthy habits.

One company on a mission to make gaming a less taxing activity on the body is nerdytec, a German gadgets and accessories brand known for its famous Couchmaster. It recently released the third installment of its bestseller, the CYCON³, so PC gamers can play from their couch or bed without slouching and straining their backs and necks. This couch desk is designed to offer adjustable support cushions to keep posture in check, multiple USB ports to avoid the hassle of cable length, and pockets to store gadgets or keep things tidy.

The normalization of VR/AR

The VR market was worth $22.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow by over 30% annually until 2032. While the term and gadgets have begun seeping into the mainstream in recent years, 2025 is set to be the year that VR and AR accessories will be normalized as essential gaming items.

The push could come from Apple’s release of its futuristic yet attainable Apple Vision Pro, which wowed the public with its motion-controlled features and crisp, realistic visuals. This was followed by Meta’s Quest 3 VR headset, which is geared toward gamers who want to fully step into their video games — and at a starting price of $499, much more affordable than Apple’s counterpart.

Higher smartphone adoption is also allowing AR to go beyond headsets, delivering projection-based games that mix physical spaces with mobile gaming. As battery life and camera quality become less of an issue for mobile gaming, more quality projection-based AR games will be developed, like the adventure-filled Ingress Prime.

Accessibility grows stronger

The world is moving toward more inclusive products as the internet continues to give more visibility to people with disabilities — gaming isn’t the exception. The industry has recently improved its efforts to make video games more accessible, from accessories to in-console features.

Xbox has been one of the biggest proponents of accessibility, designing products specifically for people with disabilities and partnering with the Special Olympics to champion accessible gaming. The company is set to release an Adaptive Joystick which can be configured to people’s specific needs, carving the path for other major hardware video game companies to follow suit.

And Sony isn’t staying behind. The company is investing more software power into its PS5 and PS4 features to enhance accessibility, from better screen readers to voice control, and continuing to develop its highly customizable Access controller for PS5.

The development of cloud gaming

Cloud gaming isn’t new — Gartner named it a trend back in 2021. The sector has been undoubtedly propelled by services like Steam, which is now globally available across Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux devices. A year prior, Nvidia also released its GeForce NOW app to distribute video games on the cloud. The market’s popularity stems from its potential to make gaming more affordable, as it allows people to play from any device, whether a console, smartphone, or PC through a subscription.

Now, faster internet connections and 5G technology are removing barriers to better and smoother cloud gaming.

Xbox and Sony are looking to dominate the field, standing on the shoulders of Steam and Nvidia. Xbox is leading the charge with its Cloud Gaming service, and Bloomberg Intelligence predicts the company will soon lead the sector’s boom in the mainstream.

Smartphones become the versatile controller

In tandem with cloud gaming, smartphones are becoming the vessel for more affordable gaming. Perhaps based on the design of the popular Nintendo Switch, which features a smartphone-like screen and small side controllers that players can take anywhere, companies like Backbone and Razer have begun releasing licensed smartphone controllers.

These devices attach to smartphones so gamers can take their adventures anywhere, experiencing games just as well as they would on their PC or console. These controllers, combined with cloud gaming, mean users could move away from more expensive consoles and PC setups and simplify their experience with their smartphones — an important development in the face of economic strain

What’s sure is that 2025 is set to be a much better year than 2024, especially as gaming technology advances to build more ergonomic, accessible, and affordable solutions for gamers. By opening the doors for more people to get their hands on video games, the industry can begin to flourish and welcome a new era of gaming marked by versatility and the power of choice.