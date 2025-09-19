We can’t eat it, but AI will feed the world

Since its massification in the early 2020s, AI has been slowly integrated into sectors as wide-ranging as fraud detection, retail, healthcare, and construction. Now, the technology is also seeping into the food industry, with the increasing diffusion of efficient, automatized and personalized systems of operation and production.

In the coming years, however, the incidence of AI in our meals will go a step further. As the sector is projected to reach $27.73 billion USD by 2029- with an annual growth rate of 34.1%- AI-powered machines will now be able to store ingredients, prepare meals, and plate dishes.

The affirmation that AI has transformed the food industry is not new. In fact, the technology is already widely used to enhance traditional farming methods, accelerate research and development cycles in food science, and make transport systems more efficient. Across the board- and throughout the entire food ecosystem- these advanced technologies are setting forth a new era for food production, commercialization and consumption.

A 2025 study by MIT Technology Review found, however, that the food industry still faces some of the most pressing challenges of the modern economy, regardless of recent innovations. From relying on outdated processes and legacy infrastructure, to rising consumer expectations and higher food safety standards, the food industry still has to innovate, as it is driven to a more responsible and forward-thinking future.

According to MIT researchers, the key to addressing these challenges lies in digitization. Via advanced technologies, stakeholders can streamline workflows, reduce waste, maximize productivity and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Image credit: Foodvisor

“There has never been a more pressing time for food producers to harness AI to support their tough mission: produce ever more healthy and affordable food for a growing global population, while minimizing environmental impact,” the report concluded.

But beyond its enhancement of how food is grown, AI has also become deeply embedded in which food we consume, and how it is brought to the table.

For one, French app Foodvisor, originally launched in 2018, uses AI for image recognition to detect the nutritious value of the foods users upload, including calories, proteins, carbs, fats, and fibers. The app’s recommended diets are designed by nutrition experts and behavioral scientists, but boosted with AI. As the world’s consumers continue to shift toward health-focused foods, prioritizing nutrient-dense foods, tech-powered tools like Foodvisor are set to continue expanding.

Even before deciding over nutrient-rich foods, grocery shopping has also become heavily influenced by emerging technologies. Smart refrigerators now feature AI-powered tools which track inventory, suggest recipes based on available ingredients, and recommend grocery lists. Samsung’s Bespoke AI Refrigerators, for instance, learn users’ routines, optimize tasks and keep track of which foods are out-of-date.

Image credit: Liffo

With planned healthy meals and a stocked fridge, cooking is the next step. Most recently, companies like Liffo have bet on bringing AI directly onto the dinner table.

Created by Italian startup Robomagister, the autonomous intelligent kitchen robot cooks guided by AI, operating with the broader mission of giving families space for what truly matters: quality time.

In designing the robot, co-founders Massimiliano Delsante and Stefano Pedrazzi partnered with the Gualtiero Marchesi Academy- founded by the first Italian chef to earn three Michelin stars- to develop the recipes that Liffo prepares.

While the cooking robot has been available only in Italy since its launch in early 2025, Robomagister’s Kickstarter campaign started in September for U.S. users, confirming the global expansion of AI in foodtech.

Innovation is at the core of this transformation. From food labs around the world that revise processes for sustainability purposes and develop animal protein alternatives, to user-forward products and personalized nutrition at the tip of our finger tips, AI is powering the future of food.

Image credit: Liffo

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.