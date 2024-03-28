Web 3.0 and blockchain technology become a force for good with MOU between Crescite and University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame, the private research university based in Indiana, is demonstrating that traditional, religious organizations and breakthrough technology can be combined.

The catholic university recently signed a Web 3.0 memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Crescite Innovation Corporation, a company with the world’s first faith-based blockchain token.

The expansive new MOU will see the two parties collaborating on joint research projects, prototyping and blockchain competitions. The partnership is a major step forward for the fast-growing community of organizations that aim to leverage Web 3.0 technologies for social causes.

To give an example, Crescite combines the collective interest of faith-based communities and impact-related investments to grow a global network of economic activity that is impactful, profitable, and sustainable. This includes the Crescite Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) model with the world’s first faith-based token.

Meanwhile, the University of Notre Dame is inspired by its Catholic character to be a powerful force for good in the world with a commitment to leveraging technology in progressive ways to support those in need.

The intersection of faith and technology

The University of Notre Dame already has leading computing and blockchain research units. The new partnership with Crescite is expected to accelerate the pace of research projects further and deliver more impactful outcomes.

Jarek Nabrzyski, founding director of the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Research Computing (CRC) and Blockchain Research Lab in the CRC, said, “We are pleased to come together with Crescite to help realize the potential that Web 3.0 offers faith-based and values-driven organizations.”

Nabrzyski, a concurrent professor in Notre Dame’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering, added, “Through this agreement, Notre Dame researchers will play a key role in developing, testing, and refining the next generation of Blockchain technologies. There is a lack of proven digital tools for building sustainable, inclusive growth. Through this new collaboration, our students and researchers will be able to apply their technical expertise to be a greater force for good.”

How Crescite turns blockchain into a force for good

Crescite’s leadership team are committed to using tech for good wherever possible, helping to reduce social inequalities and promote inclusion.

Crescite CEO Edward Cullen

The new agreement with the University of Notre Dame will ensure that innovative blockchain solutions and Web3 principles can be brought forward into a thriving Catholic community.

Eddie Cullen, CEO of Crescite, commented, “There are 1.2 billion Catholics worldwide within the wider 2.3 billion strong Christian community. For Crescite, working with Catholics and Christians to foster faith-based projects that deliver positive social impact will be core to achieving our goals.”

“We hope that many more organizations like the University of Notre Dame will join our community to leverage the benefits of Web 3.0 technology for the greater good,” the executive added.

Cullen is an entrepreneur who is known for developing technology and providing regulatory leadership that always keeps public service in mind. Previously, Cullen was a candidate for Mayor of New York City and continues to provide leadership on many issues, including the provision of affordable housing.

Karl P. Kilb III, Chairman of Crescite, also plays a leading role in delivering on Crecite’s mission of delivering tech for good. He commented, “Technology can be used to solve problems, and we see ourselves at the intersection of technology, faith, and social impact.”

“We are using aspects of Web 3.0 and new models to address a wide range of issues, including MC5 identity verification, access to capital, and payment security, creating financial inclusion, transparency, and greater efficiencies throughout the process.”

Kilb is an entrepreneur who focuses on authentication, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Previously, he was the first General Counsel of Bloomberg LP, and he is also the Founder and Chairman of the Entrepreneurial Law Advisory Council at the Fordham University School of Law, where he is an adjunct professor of Entrepreneurship.

Together with research experts from the University of Notre Dam, Crescite’s leaders will be developing, testing, and refining the next generation of Blockchain technologies and uncovering new digital tools for building sustainable, inclusive growth.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company