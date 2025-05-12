With space economy projected to reach $944 billion, Nisum and DeepSpace Technology partner-up to drive AI innovation to infinity and beyond

With the rise of GenAI dominating conversations in recent years, it can be easy to forget the potential that AI has to advance outcomes across all industries, including from improving healthcare outcomes to pushing even the frontiers of space exploration.

When it comes to space specifically, the applications are countless.

For one, the technology can support robots used to explore harsh environments, and this extends all the way to analyzing huge amounts of data from distant galaxies and developing energy-efficient hardware for missions.

In fact, a report released last week predicted that the global space economy will reach $944B by 2033. The growth, according to the authors, will be primarily driven by the increased adoption of downstream technologies such as AI and cloud computing, which make space data more accessible.

In summary, the difficult conditions and high stakes of space exploration mean that AI has a starring role to play.

A new strategic partnership announced this week between Nisum and DeepSpace Technology is set to accelerate innovation in this critical space (no pun intended) even more.

Solving complex challenges through collaboration

Nisum, a leading technology consulting partner based in Silicon Valley, announced today a new collaboration with DeepSpace Technologies, which is a pioneer in solutions for space and terrestrial applications, that will combine the former’s digital capabilities and global scale with the latter’s leading-edge research.

The alliance, which is expected impact life on Earth and the future of space exploration, will lay the groundwork for cross-sector breakthroughs, looking to solve real-world problems with accelerated innovation where industries need it most.

Nisum CEO Imtiaz Mohammady (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

Said Nisum CEO Imtiaz Mohammady, “This year marks Nisum’s 25th anniversary, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by partnering with DeepSpace Technologies.”

“Together, we’ll be helping them digitize the new frontier—combining their bold vision with our deep expertise in AI development. It’s a natural synergy, as where they’re looking to grow, we excel,” added the executive.

Driving innovation across industries

Through advancements in medical and biotech research and innovation, the two organizations’ new partnership will also look to advance the future of healthcare.

According to a statement from the companies, the partnership “will also fuel innovation across industries such as pharmaceuticals and mining—leveraging AI, data-driven insights, and advanced digital solutions to boost operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and solve complex challenges”.

Artificial intelligence is significantly impacting this space, accelerating drug discovery, optimizing clinical trials, improving manufacturing processes, and personalizing patient care. In fact, AI applications can potentially create between $350 billion and $410 billion in annual value for pharmaceutical companies by 2025.

DeepSpace Technologies CEO Kimberly Washington (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

Said Kimberly Washington, CEO and co-founder of DeepSpace Technologies, “One of the most important areas that we need to focus on is digital transformation and helping the healthcare industry become AI-ready. We are therefore eager to develop and expand the space and healthcare sectors together throughout our new partnership.”

“Using Nisum’s development prowess along with our capabilities will help us not only meet the needs of our customers but also open opportunities in multiple domains, in space, healthcare, and beyond,” added Montana Bilger, CTO and co-founder of DeepSpace Technologies.

Nisum specializes in software development, digital strategy, and business agility. Since 2000 the company has grown to over 2,000 professionals across seven countries, supporting Fortune 500 brands to drive measurable growth.