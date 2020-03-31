Puerto Rico-based Abartys Health launches an online platform that offers US patients real-time access to their coronavirus test results (and many others) the moment they are reported in an effort to reduce infection.

The mobile and desktop platform PatientLynk 2.0, which launched on Tuesday, comes as the US ranks as the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world at more than 150,000.

The online portal from Abartys Health is able to exchange healthcare information electronically thanks to its compliance with the latest in universal patient identification tech.

The platform uses universal patient identification to provide a faster response for COVID-19 lab tests, according to a press release.

“PatientLynk fills a previously pressing – and now essential – need, and tech of this sort will help see us through these tough times”

PatientLynk 2.0 follows standards set down by Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) to allow for patient data to be securely exchanged between healthcare applications.

“In this unprecedented moment, immediate access to lab tests for both patients and their loved ones has suddenly taken on an even greater importance,” explained Abartys Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francisco Davila.

“PatientLynk fills a previously pressing – and now essential – need, and tech of this sort will help see us through these tough times,” he added.

The platform follows on from new policy by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS officially renewed its calls in March for driving interoperability and patient access to health information through liberating patient data.

The ruling puts patients first, giving them access to their health information when they need it most and in a way they can best use it.

Currently, US healthcare is unable to provide the quick lab results required to make decisions about the critical care of COVID-19 patients.

Even as rapid-results tests begin to work their way into clinics and labs, obtaining the results is a 24-hour or longer process.

“Using a patient portal to provide instant touchless results from the comfort of a patient’s home is the safest and best way to deliver test results during this time”

Many states are turning to call centers as a method for distributing results in the face of long wait times. However, this is a labor intensive and costly solution that also places at risk those working in call centers in the midst of a health pandemic.

“Using a patient portal to provide instant touchless results from the comfort of a patient’s home is the safest and best way to deliver test results during this time,” said Abartys Health co-founder Lauren Cascio.

“This platform allows patients to track, trend, and better understand their personal health regardless of the fragmented systems that were involved in processing their data.”

There are now coronavirus cases reported in every US state. The pandemic exacerbates core inefficiencies in national healthcare like record inaccessibility and a lack of data portability.

A survey last year found the healthcare industry is plagued by almost $1 trillion in waste each year – including up to $265.6 billion lost due to administrative complexity, $165.7 billion due to failure of care delivery, and $83.9 billion because of fraud.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.