How to biohack your body (Part 1) on Brains Byte Back

In this episode of the podcast, Brains Byte Back co-host Mags Tanev interviews two guests on biohacking, discussing everything from intermittent fasting, what foods you should be eating and how to better understand your metabolic fitness.

Mags is joined by Doug Smith, a perpetual adventurer, health nut, and startup CEO, who thrives on living outside of his comfort zone and pushing his physical limits. He has a degree in Kinesiology with a focus in physiology, biology, and sports nutrition, and is the co-founder of dietary supplement and nutrition company, True Nutrition.

In addition to Smith, Mags also speaks with Dr. Tracy Gapin, a board-certified Urologist and expert in men’s healthcare. He combines his expertise with cutting-edge technology to offer his patients individualized, state-of-the-art care, and in 2017, he founded Smart Men’s Health, focused on optimizing male performance. He offers a personalized path to helping men maximize sexual health, testosterone levels, and prostate health.

