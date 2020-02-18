HomeTechnologyAdvancing surgery with AI on Brains Byte Back
Technology

Advancing surgery with AI on Brains Byte Back

Sam Brake GuiaSam Brake Guia1 commentAIbrains byte backmedtechpodcast
1.29Kviews

For many, going under the knife and receiving surgery is not a desirable experience. Over time, our medical knowledge and the tools available have made surgery a quicker and safer experience. As we enter a new age of modern technology, AI stands to dramatically change the surgical experience.

Listen to this podcast on YouTubeSpotifyAnchorApple PodcastsBreakerGoogle PodcastsOvercast, and Radio Public.

In this episode we learn how AI is improving surgeries, what role it plays, and what are the main concerns of AI playing a more prevalent role in surgeries.

To discuss this topic I am joined by Andrew Berkeley, Co-Founder of Perimeter Medical, a Canadian company that develops, patents, and commercializes advanced surgical imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to better assess microscopic tissue structures during a surgical procedure. 

And for our Good News feature, we have a story on Trump and NASA.

Predictive AI and suicide prevention on Brains Byte Back

Tags :AIbrains byte backmedtechpodcast
show 1 comment

1 Comment

Leave a Response

Sam Brake Guia

Sam Brake Guia

Sam is an energetic and passionate writer/presenter, always looking for the next adventure. In August 2016 he donated all of his possessions to charity, quit his job, and left the UK. Since then he has been on the road travelling through North, Central and South America searching for new adventures and amazing stories.
view all posts

You Might Also Like