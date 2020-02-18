Advancing surgery with AI on Brains Byte Back

For many, going under the knife and receiving surgery is not a desirable experience. Over time, our medical knowledge and the tools available have made surgery a quicker and safer experience. As we enter a new age of modern technology, AI stands to dramatically change the surgical experience.

In this episode we learn how AI is improving surgeries, what role it plays, and what are the main concerns of AI playing a more prevalent role in surgeries.

To discuss this topic I am joined by Andrew Berkeley, Co-Founder of Perimeter Medical, a Canadian company that develops, patents, and commercializes advanced surgical imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to better assess microscopic tissue structures during a surgical procedure.

