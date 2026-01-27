Barcelona racetrack becomes a testing ground for 5G, drones, and connected motorsport

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, known for its speed and racing heritage, will become a high-tech connectivity racetrack during MWC26 week. CircuitX is a three-year initiative launched by the GSMA Foundry, Fira Circuit, and Mobile World Capital that will make its debut at the track on March 1, then move to MWC26 from March 2–5. The project aims to create next-generation motorsport experiences with connectivity and the latest mobile technology.

The initiative brings together top technology partners to reveal how connectivity can revolutionize racing and the fan experience. Al Kamel, with support from Semtech and Domo Broadcast Systems, will showcase ultra-fast networks that spot incidents in a flash and enable real-time strategy shifts. Barcelona Drone Center will send drones into the skies for crowd monitoring, security, and rapid emergency response, using advanced Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) technology. Elmo will push the limits of teledriving vehicles on public 5G at high speeds, enabled by network quality APIs that ensure low latency, reliability and service continuity. Meanwhile, Ericsson will bring its 5G networks expertise, essential for instant telemetry, seamless video, and safety systems.

CircuitX is also focusing on fans and sustainability, not just operations and safety. Formula E will show its Gen3 EVO electric race car, which goes from 0 to 60 mph in 1.82 seconds and streams live telemetry. Into Reality will let fans experience AR and VR, making remote participation more exciting. MatSing’s RF lens antennas promise robust, high-capacity wireless coverage, and NTT DATA brings AI to the forefront to boost operations, safety, and fan enjoyment. Prospeed will deliver live telemetry straight from a Porsche Cup safety car used in the Porsche One-Make Series running at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. All these innovations run on Telefónica’s 5G network, which will enable all the demos across CircuitX and MWC

CircuitX’s three-year project focuses on five main areas to show how mobile connectivity can drive innovation in motorsport and large events: travel and navigation, security and safety, fan movement, fan experience, and race telemetry. This includes real-time journey management, better emergency communication and crowd monitoring, smart venue navigation, personalized content and immersive experiences for fans, and secure, efficient data sharing for racing teams and audiences.

“CircuitX is more than a showcase; it’s a blueprint for the future of connected experiences,” said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. “By integrating mobile technology into motorsport and entertainment, GSMA and its partners aim to set new standards for safety, efficiency and fan engagement. MWC26 Barcelona provides the perfect stage to demonstrate these groundbreaking innovations, bringing together the global tech community to witness first-hand how interoperability with emerging technologies such as satellite and drones can be realised. This reinforces the pivotal role of mobile connectivity as a catalyst for ongoing innovation.”

Francesc Fajula de Quintana, CEO of Mobile World Capital, added: “Through our digital talent programmes we’ll support reskilling and new skills at the circuit, connect CircuitX with Barcelona’s tech ecosystem, and showcase its progress at MWC, 4YFN and Talent Arena — demonstrating how innovation reshapes everyday life.”

CircuitX plans to turn the traditional motorsport venue into an innovation lab. Using 5G networks, AI-powered telemetry, drones, and immersive AR and VR, the project will demonstrate how connectivity can improve safety, streamline operations, and engage fans in ways never seen before, offering a preview of the racetrack of the future.