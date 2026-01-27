Prioritizing Morals and Mercy, Not Just Margins: Inside Crescite’s Catholic USD™ Launch 

Money is rarely about a higher purpose, particularly in a market defined by speed and profit. However, the Crescite Innovation Corporation aims to change that, building a digital currency that has a mission beyond boosting margins.

Crescite’s newly launched Catholic USD™, in a strategic collaboration with BitGo, is a purpose-built, fully reserved stablecoin designed to serve the Catholic Church globally through its institutions, communities, and missions. The stablecoin’s mission-based economic model is designed as a wider reflection of the Catholic Church’s commitment to helping those in need, with 100% of all generated on-chain yield distributed to:

Serve the poor

Fund charitable works

Aid humanitarian relief

Promote education access

Propel mission-driven Catholic initiatives

Crucially, no on-chain yield will be retained as profit, ensuring the financial architecture itself reflects the Church’s dedication to those in need and their economic dignity.

Moreover, the timing of Crescite’s launch coincides with a defining moment for its technology partner, BitGo, and the wider digital money landscape. This week brought 2026’s first crypto IPO: BitGo debuted with $2.59 billion valuation on the NYSE. According to experts, this is a sign that crypto growth won’t be slowing down for the foreseeable future.

This launch also comes as part of Crescite’s wider purpose in pioneering faith-based blockchain ecosystems for the global Catholic community. In an area notorious for its volatility, not virtue, the stablecoin stands out. “Catholic USD™ leads first and foremost through mission,” said Eddie Cullen, CEO of Crescite Innovation Corporation. “Its economic design is rooted in the Economics of Mercy and guided by the moral vision articulated in Dilexi Te—He Loved Us—calling us to place love, dignity, and mercy at the center of economic life.”

Another vital consideration is the GENIUS Act, a legislation that’s set to pave the way for the U.S to emerge as a leader in the digital currency revolution. The Act has been a fundamental factor in Crescite’s collaboration with BitGo. Karl P. Kilb III, Crescite’s chairman, underlines this, commenting that “the architecture of Catholic USD™ is designed to reflect the principles embodied in the GENIUS Act—prioritizing transparency, full reserve backing, and responsible stewardship.” BitGo will serve as the stablecoin infrastructure partner, providing stablecoin issuance, regulated custody, and wallet infrastructure for Catholic USD™ and related tokenized initiatives.

To drive real, tangible change and impact via stablecoin, Crescite is taking action beyond launching Catholic USD™. The tech company has planned a series of events that make up a wider global year-long engagement. Institutional events, regional luncheons, and on-the-ground visits are important ways of engaging and educating the wider Catholic community on adopting the stablecoin to fulfill their religious duties.

Innovative tech launches are known to make noise, particularly when they affect a key part of our daily lives. Unfortunately, onboarding key stakeholders so they fully understand the nature and purpose of the tech doesn’t always happen. To ensure their voice is heard in the conversation, Crescite is inviting clergy, educators, institutional partners, and members of the Catholic community worldwide to engage in the Catholic USD™ initiative.

The launch of Catholic USD™ marks a movement toward purpose-driven finances that look beyond profits. It’s also proof that faith and religion can indeed have a firm connection with digital innovation.