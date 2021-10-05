CloudBlue announces winners of 2021 Partner Awards

CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, has announced the winners of its 2021 Partner Awards, which recognize worldwide customers who demonstrate outstanding innovation, performance, advocacy, and sales success.

The awards highlight partners who utilized CloudBlue’s unique ecosystem orchestration platform to drive end-user digital transformation, with key selection criteria including overall cloud business growth, ability and motivation to innovate with the platform, and the partner’s level of engagement and alignment with CloudBlue.

Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president at CloudBlue, believes their partners—from resellers to MSPs to SIs and telcos—have played a “major role” in ongoing cloud-driven digital transformation, mainly “because they have successfully leveraged the power of our CloudBlue platform”.

Through its powerful ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue connects vendor and go-to-market (GTM) ecosystems and automates the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the value chain. It serves over 180 companies around the globe and powers the world’s largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions.

“We are extremely honored to recognize this distinguished group for their outstanding drive to innovate, grow their businesses, and empower the world to do more,” Faouzi said about the winners of the 2021 CloudBlue Partner Awards, according to a press release.

Here is a list of the winners:

CloudBlue Global Partner of the Year: Telefónica Tech

This award honors a CloudBlue partner that has registered consistent growth over the year and has forged a strong partnership with CloudBlue, resulting in a very successful 2021.

As a longtime partner, Telefónica Tech witnessed considerable success using CloudBlue to launch and manage Empresa Segura (Secure Enterprise), a cybersecurity solution for its small to medium business (SMB) customers. CloudBlue technology enabled Telefónica Tech to bundle third-party vendor cloud products with its internal intellectual property, creating a digital offering that gives it an edge over their competition.

CloudBlue Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Vuzion

This award is presented to a long-term partner who achieved immediate, breakthrough success by using assisted sales and CloudBlue services. Vuzion is regarded as a consistent early adopter of the CloudBlue platform.

Vuzion partnered with CloudBlue to considerably expand their offerings, including its solutions catalog, and boost operational efficiency to provide more value-add services to their B2B reseller network. In addition to expanding their offerings, Vuzion leveraged CloudBlue technology to speed its GTM processes and provisioning. Through a mixture of strong product offerings, a sound GTM strategy, and the benefit of CloudBlue’s tools to support these efforts, Vuzion has experienced breakthrough success in the market.

CloudBlue Visionary Partner of the Year: Vodafone New Zealand

This award recognizes the efforts of a new partner that has shown excellence in its vision and implementation of the CloudBlue platform, accelerating innovation across its business and aiming to deliver growth and impact.

Since entering into partnership with CloudBlue last year, Vodafone NZ has become one of the first digital services providers in the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region to adopt CloudBlue’s Assisted Sales and Premium Customer Support programs. These advanced initiatives help speed up Vodafone’s GTM strategy looking to offer a flawless end-to-end experience for their customers who buy cloud offerings.

CloudBlue Innovator of the Year: T-Mobile

This award celebrates a partner that has demonstrated the capability and will to innovate using CloudBlue, empowering their business customers to do more.

A customer since 2019, T-Mobile has taken the initiative to come up with innovate and valuable cloud solutions for their business customers. Using CloudBlue, T-Mobile launched its Microsoft 365 On Us, bundling the popular workplace SaaS offering into an affordable plan for SMB customers. CloudBlue helped T-Mobile manage all integrations and billing to streamline the process for their customers.

CloudBlue Growth Partner of the Year: Dell

This award recognizes a partner that has achieved tremendous growth with CloudBlue and has proved to be a leader in reselling cloud products and services in the market.

A long-time CloudBlue partner, Dell has recently achieved notable growth reselling Microsoft cloud products and services including Office 365 and Azure. They are recognized for being an exceptional leader in cloud services reselling.

CloudBlue Spotlight Partner of the Year: Ekco

This award recognizes a CloudBlue professional services automation (PSA) partner that has seen consistent growth and has developed a close partnership with CloudBlue PSA, setting them up for a very successful 2021.

Ekco is in the 2nd year of deployment of CloudBlue PSA, which was previously known as Harmony PSA. As a fast-expanding cloud solutions provider that operates across various sectors and regions, Ekco has harnessed the power of CloudBlue PSA to unify disparate software systems across the company’s different divisions, centralizing their data and streamlining processes.

Disclaimer: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.