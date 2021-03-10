Ingram Micro Cloud set to boost global growth of Amazon Web Services partners

The cloud solution platform Ingram Micro Cloud has inked a new multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will make use of its innovative tools to advance AWS partners’ market reach throughout the world.

Ingram Micro Cloud, which is already a AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, will help Amazon’s cloud service expand in new areas across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Ingram Micro Cloud will help AWS partners by scaling its solutions while continuing to build relationships with system integrator and reseller partners through its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) practice building methodology.

These solutions offered by Ingram Micro Cloud include sales enablement, business and financial support services, and technical enablement, among others.

This fortified partnership between Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS is coming at a critical time, when businesses are more concentrated than ever on public cloud spending. With COVID-19 forcing more people to work from remote and decentralized settings, companies have increasingly relied on cloud infrastructure to keep their businesses connected.

An estimated $305 billion will be spent on worldwide public cloud services, according to the research firm Gartner. The group also forecasts that IaaS spending will be up to a whopping $65 billion in 2021 from $51 billion in 2020.

The internationally oriented Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries and works with more than 55,000 reseller partners. Its Cloud Marketplace offers 120 cloud solutions and serves 14 million seats worldwide.

“In addition to further strengthening our strategic relationship with AWS, this global agreement underscores the critical imperative of the IaaS business for Ingram Micro Cloud,” said Nimesh Dave, president of Ingram Micro Cloud. “We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS in bringing our skills, services, products, and overall channel knowledge to help our partners find success with AWS at an accelerated pace.”

Considered an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence, Ingram Micro Cloud boasts more than 100 AWS certifications and its Cloud Marketplace gives partners access to go-to-market tools and vital programs like AWS Illuminate and AWS Operations.

“We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Ingram Micro Cloud,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization at AWS. “Through this agreement and with Ingram Micro Cloud’s expanding AWS Practice and global network of channel partners, more small and medium businesses and ISVs will be able to leverage AWS services to help solve business problems and accelerate growth through digital transformation.”

