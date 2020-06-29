Securing and simplifying digital identity: Brains Byte Back podcast

Trying to prove who we are online, or even trying to prove that we are human, can be a laborious task. Every day we give our information and credentials to a large number of people, organizations, and businesses, often using various forms of ID.

However, we could soon be living in a world where all of this information and these processes can be streamlined using modern technology.

To discuss how our digital identity could soon become safer and simplified, we spoke with Jamie Smith, Strategic Engagement Director at Evernym, a company that is developing trusted peer-to-peer interactions on a global scale to promote better digital identity technology.

In this episode, we discuss how Evernym’s decentralized digital identity technology works, what kind of scenarios we can use it in, and how far could this identity go.

You will also learn how this will impact individual privacy, how it can help prevent identity theft, and how this information would help if we were to face another COVID-19 style outbreak.

If you are overwhelmed by how technical this all sounds, then have no fear, as Smith breaks down with real-life examples of how this technology would work in our everyday lives, from proving who you are over the phone to getting into a nightclub using our digital identity.

Stay with us, and by the end of the podcast, you’ll have a much better understanding of how this technology works, and why it is so necessary for our modern lives.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company