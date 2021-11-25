The SocialBee: Generating A New Reality in Travel and Tourism

The definition of reality, according to Merriam Webster, is “something that actually exists or happens.” This traditional rationale is a bit antiquated for the year 2021, however, as new technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) have been emerging and transforming society. In fact, it is predicted that from 2019-2023, the global VR/AR market will see a 77% compound annual growth rate—showing that these technological capacities will be a significant part of our “reality” in no time at all.

It isn’t too far of a stretch to see the underlying potential in something of another reality because let’s face it—the world we live in isn’t always idealistic. What is more, it can help to bolster certain industries, from medical to health and wellness, to tourism in travel.

Social Bee Adventures is an app showcasing augmented reality in tourism and travel spaces—leveraging technology to offer self-guided guided tours. An experience in Social Bee Adventures consists of points of interest, trivia, photo, video, and audio activities that can be placed indoors or outdoors. The app allows creators to build step-by-step tours, scavenger hunts, and all-around adventures in augmented reality that consumers can then use. Let’s take at why this application will be so revolutionary in 2021 and beyond.

Travel Has Changed in 2021

When COVID-19 entered the picture, travel was pretty much made illegal. This hit the travel industry hard, and the individuals who work in it even harder—and so a contactless option to see the world was made necessary. Social Bee Adventures provides an opportunity for just that, as it is a platform on a mission to revolutionize the tourism industry through its proprietary augmented reality and mapping technologies.

Most Social media platforms do little to get people out exploring the world, as most applications’ goal is to keep users on their screen. However, with Social Bee, the app gets you into new spaces and bolsters your experience with augmented reality. Capturing tourism destinations in both a memorable and immersive way, the app can help users not only find fun and local activities and events, but also guides them step-by-step through experiences.

This serves as a powerful marketing tool in helping to evolve the travel industry as a whole. With the implementation of technology, the convenience of tourism increases ten-fold and makes for more efficient and feasible transactions. For example, if a vendor wanted to give a 50% discount to fill that one seat they had available in their experience, they could quickly update their tour price online and maximize their profit per guided tour. Then, the person looking to participate in the experience would be more likely to book because they save money.

Working to revive the tourism industry, Social Bee Adventures provides a platform for travel guides to build their experiences and monetize whenever or from wherever. This not only generates new revenue streams but helps to protect the industry from future hardships—evolving travel and tourism for the future.

Augmented Reality to Change Travel For Good

Creating a whole new experience for travelers, the capacities of AR can enhance the way that people engage with things in the tangible world. Going above and beyond what your eyes can see, Social Bee brings technological capacities on board to entirely customize each experience and allow for even deeper interactions.

For example, think about if you were at the Coliseum in Rome. Visually, it is a marvel in itself but think about if you could have the history told while your phone also simulates the events that took place in the arena in real-time—literally bringing the place to life. Taking this even further, the application can also gamify experiences, which is fun for families, groups, and more.

Any idea can become an experience. In order to create an experience on Social Bee Adventures, whether it be a tour of a city or neighborhood, a hike, a scavenger hunt, or an event, can simply be posted on the application. Once the experience is published, consumers can find and purchase the experience from the app and go on the self-guided tour when it’s convenient for them using the gamified augmented reality platform.

Modernizing through technology and shifting travel experiences so that they are easily accessible through your phone allows agencies, vendors, and those who wish to book the capacity to share the relevant information needed. This data makes both consumers and vendors much more readily available to one another and increases the exposure of all available experiences. When the individual end-user has all of the tools needed to make their travel adventure one-of-a-kind, tourism becomes an approachable and fulfilling experience for everyone.

Exploring the world in a way that is fun and personal creates deeper and more meaningful connections with the world around us and the people we share it with—something all of us could use a little bit more of in today’s world. Social Bee makes travel not only seamless but puts learning and enjoyment right at your fingertips, helping to make reality just a little bit sweeter.