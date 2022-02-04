Who has access to your NFTs and crypto when you die? (Podcast episode)

Have you ever wondered what will happen to your NFTs and crypto when you die? Well, if you don’t have a plan in place, chances are, they will be lost.

As more assets become digitized and decentralized, it has never been more important to have a comprehensive plan ready for when you do finally “kick the bucket!”

Today we explore what estate planning looks like in our modern world of NFTs and crypto, alongside a more conventional look at estate planning.

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Listen Notes, PodBean, and Radio Public.

To do this we are joined by Norelle Done, Marketing Director at Gentreo, a company that strives to make estate planning more accessible for everyone.

In this episode, Done shares how the company was created after two sisters (the company’s founders Julie and Renee Fry) helped their parents create their own plan and saw the pitfalls of traditional estate planning.

Done also shares why everyone over the age of 18 should have a plan set up, in order to have a healthcare proxy in place. Alongside why pet owners should consider making a plan to ensure their pets are safely taken care of after death.

We also discuss Gentreo’s Digital Vault which uses bank-level encryption to safely store clients’ information.

And finally, Done shares a personal example of when both her grandmothers passed away in 2020, and how each experience was incredibly different due to the level of preparation.

Additionally, she highlights the sentimental value of their Memorial Video feature which helped one of her grandmothers record videos for each of her grandchildren, reading bible verses, singing, and sharing messages.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company