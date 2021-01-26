Changing the ‘chatter’ of our inner voice from destructive to productive (podcast)

As Elon Musk’s Neuralink and other implantable brain-machine interfaces continue to advance, it seems like we will soon be living in a world where our mind can control everything.

But before we reach this future, it is important for us to first understand our own minds, how they work, and how to control them.

In this episode, we will explore the power and importance of our inner voice.

To better understand the chatter in our heads, we are joined by Ethan Kross, an award-winning professor at the psychology department of the University of Michigan.

He is also the author of the new book CHATTER: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It, which comes out today.

In this episode, we discuss the TED talk “Mind Control: How to win the war in your head” and why our inner voice can often be very negative.

We also look at how we can change this, shaping our inner dialogue to become more positive, thus creating the basis of cognitive-behavioral therapy.

In addition to this, you will learn how meditation influences our inner voice, his work relating to social media and well-being, why using our name when talking with ourselves can help us overcome difficult situations.

Kross also explains how he uses mental time travel to put problems into perspective.