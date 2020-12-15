HomeWebHeuristics: How our mental shortcuts can mislead us (podcast)
Web

Heuristics: How our mental shortcuts can mislead us (podcast)

We live busy lives in a hectic world, so to take in every piece of information available in order to make a decision would be a long and laborious task.

That is why our brains use heuristics, a mental shortcut that allows individuals to solve problems and make judgments quickly and efficiently. While these shortcuts allow us to save time, they can often trip us up, causing us to misinterpret information.

In this episode, we are joined by Jillene G. Seiver, a Senior Lecturer of Psychology at Eastern Washington University and active YouTuber, to explore five heuristics that we face in our daily lives.

In this episode, we break down how AI may be impacted by the heuristics used by humans, why Seiver likes to demonstrate the Anchoring bias with her students by asking how long the Mississippi River is, and why a 95% effective rate for condoms tricks our brain into thinking they are more effective than they really are.

