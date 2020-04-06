How to biohack your body (Part 2) on Brains Byte Back

Following on from last week’s topic of biohacking presented by Mags Tanev, I will be interviewing Josh Clemente, an engineer turned founder, who previously worked at SpaceX and Hyperloop before creating Levels, a startup that focuses on metabolic fitness tracking technology.

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Listen Notes, and Radio Public.

In this episode, you will learn how Levels works, why tracking glucose levels are so important, and how tracking metabolic fitness can help change your lifestyle.

And for our Good News feature, we have a story about members of the cybersecurity community uniting in during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company