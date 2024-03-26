15 AI Tools Helping SME’s and Startups to Thrive in 2024

Article authored by Kevin Siskar, CEO of Finta

John McCarthy first coined the term “artificial intelligence” (AI) in 1956, but the technology has only become widely known in recent years. The phenomenally powerful AI tools that have hit the market in recent years are only possible thanks to decades of research and development in the fields of computer science and engineering.

The global AI market today is valued at USD 196.63 billion and is projected to expand rapidly in the years ahead with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% through 2030.



This is because we’re now at a stage where AI can be used reliably for a growing number of real-world applications with the ability to deliver powerful results. From automated analytics to content creation and smart assistants, AI is quickly becoming an integral part of business operations and the range of applications is only set to become more diverse.

Small businesses and startups in particular are set to benefit from AI. The technology offers an affordable way to fuel growth and open up new business opportunities and 7 out of 10 startups worldwide have already started to integrate AI into their workflows.

But what are the best AI tools on the market and how can they be leveraged? Here’s our pick of 15 AI tools that have the power to help business owners streamline operations and optimize growth in 2024.

Service Cloud Einstein from Salesforce

Salesforce is one of the most widely used CRM platforms around and a legacy player in the industry. Now, the provider has launched Service Cloud Einstein to drive efficiency and better customer experiences with predictive and generative AI.

It helps identify and prioritize leads and sales opportunities, increasing win rates. It resolves routine customer requests in real-time via web or mobile messaging and suggests appropriate communication channels to connect with each type of customer. In all, it helps every business deliver a more personalized experience to customers.

NetBase Quid

NetBase Quid is an AI tool that tracks the correlation between brands and audiences in real time. The software analyzes the interaction generated by the brand across various digital platforms and extracts the data to get a clear idea of audience needs.

This application is set to act as a major support for marketing teams thanks to its ability to support the creation of consumer-focused campaigns. It is currently used by major companies such as Tesla, Uber, and Zara.

Zoho Zia

Zoho Zia is an integrated voice assistant that uses AI to transform raw data into useful information for different teams in the company. The application is worth noting as it can understand and process external customer queries from calls or email to provide an immediate response and flag actions with the appropriate team.

The tool also conducts predictive analysis to uncover business intelligence insights and KPI performance to create powerful, easy-to-digest visualizations.

Prezent

Founded in 2021, Prezent is a company dedicated to facilitating the creation of business presentations through an AI-based platform that combines empathy, business, and design.

With Prezent, teams can showcase their ideas with clear, personalized, brand-aligned slides that are rapid and cost-effective to create.

Its founder, Rajat Mishra, is an entrepreneur and developer trained at one of India’s most demanding technology schools. He wrote code for Microsoft and later joined Cisco, where he advanced his career to lead a team of over 1,000 people, becoming one of the company’s youngest vice presidents.

Correcto

Founded in 2021 by Madrid-based entrepreneurs Abraham López, Ignacio Prieto, and Antonio Triguero, Correcto is a writing tool that uses AI and Machine Learning (ML) to offer users writing suggestions and analysis to improve written communication in Spanish.

As the first Spanish grammatical platform powered by AI and ML, they aim to improve text quickly and easily by providing real-time recommendations and corrections as you write.

Fracttal

Fracttal is a pioneering company that offers a fully mobile maintenance management software solution. The platform offers innovation in asset maintenance management, helping thousands of institutions and companies around the world. By managing assets and energy use more smartly with the help of AI, companies across industries can save energy, reduce waste and manage emissions easily and efficiently.

The company has successfully secured US$10 million in investment and has built an impressive portfolio comprising nearly 1500 clients. Among its clientele are industrial giants such as Renault, Burger King, Acciona, Unilever, Iberostar, Veolia, FedEx, Oxxo, 3M, and Coca-Cola.

Jasper

Many recognize Jasper as the premier AI writing assistant, leading the market with its impressive features and quality. By providing just a few initial words, Jasper can generate sentences, paragraphs, or documents based on the topic and tone of voice. It is capable of producing a 1,500-word article in less than 15 minutes.

The platform boasts over 50 AI content generation templates, including blog posts, emails, marketing copy, Facebook ad generator, Google ad generator, meta titles and descriptions, press release, and much more.

Murf

Murf is one of the most popular and impressive AI voice generators on the market. Murf allows anyone to convert text to speech or create voice overs, and dictations. The tool is used by a wide range of professionals such as product developers, podcasters, educators, and business leaders.

Murf offers many customization options to help you create the best voices with a natural sound. It has a variety of voices and dialects to choose from, as well as an easy-to-use interface.

Reply

Reply is one of the tools that every founder should consider. It is used to design workflows, measure the impact of different actions, and search for emails to quickly and easily increase the database.

Through a browser-installable extension, it is possible to start capturing clients from LinkedIn and add potential customer data so that you can contact them later. The tool allows you to make calls and send suggested emails and provides detailed statistics analysis for potential improvements.

Sembly

Sembly is a SaaS platform that helps make meetings more effective for you and your team. Through AI algorithms, it can transcribe and analyze meetings, turning them into actionable and useful information for sales teams.

Sembly has a web and mobile application that can be integrated with tools like Teams, Zoom, and Meets, making meeting content available for review, search, and sharing when needed.

Quickblox

This cloud-based platform enables businesses to create their own real-time communication apps through pre-configured infrastructure and front-end apps.

Based in the United Kingdom, Quickblox provides a streamlined solution for businesses looking to deliver a professional user experience comparable to leading communication apps like WhatsApp and Zoom. The platform allows users to have control over the type of communication, including chat, voice, or video calling. Users also have control over push notifications, data storage, and secure file sharing.

HireVue

With HireVue, you can create scalable and structured recruitment interviews to ensure that each candidate answers the same questions. Then, HireVue applies AI to create transcriptions and assist you in analyzing the responses. This helps reduce potential biases, which often arise when recruiters have to improvise their questions and conclusions on the fly.

In addition to its commitment to security, scalability, and integration with calendars and applicant tracking systems (ATS), the most remarkable feature of HireVue is its ability to help recruiters make unbiased decisions.

SuperHuman

Superhuman is an email app founded in 2014 by Rahul Vohra. It is targeted at users who want to improve their productivity and features liberal use of keyboard shortcuts to speed up email reading and replying. With its AI, users can write faster than ever before. The organization claims to save teams over 10 million hours every single year.

Mem.ai

Mem.ai is an AI-powered notes app that helps founders become hyperorganized. The app collates data and live activity from notes found in the range of apps used on a daily basis. Mem understands intelligent search queries and allows users to search, ask, and reuse thoughts without doing any organizing.

The assistant can also act as a thought partner, engaging with users on past ideas to swiftly generate outputs.

Zoom’s AI Assistant

Zoom’s AI assistant helps draft emails and chat messages, summarize meetings and chat threads, and make brainstorming sessions more fun and productive.

Acting as a powerful addition to the go-to video conferencing tool, the smart assistant empowers users to increase productivity, improve team effectiveness, and enhance their skills by creating high-quality content outputs based on the actual activities of users during calls and meetings.

Clay.earth

Clay had updated the classic analog Rolodex for the digital age. Working with rich user data found across iPhone, Mac, and web activity, Clay offers an automated way to boost the outcomes of professional interactions.

The tool has huge potential to help founders network in meaningful ways and build better business relationships by leveraging insights from your personal contact list.

Cursor.sh

Cursor is a groundbreaking, AI-first Code Editor. It enables all team members to code without development experience. This solution has the potential to cut down product development lead times, experiment with new offerings in a cost-effective way, and open up the process from the product team to the whole company.

Cursor eliminates the need to look for code thanks to a tailored repository while saving time thanks to its intelligent co-pilot feature.

Arc Max

Arc Max enables users to browse the web using AI to leverage smart insights found within everyday browsing activity. Users can apply intelligent AI to any webpage to get more from the web. The ChatGPT integration lets you ask questions in real time without navigating away from browsing activity, making AI even more efficient.