AnnotatED 2024 – A conference for educators & administrators interested in social annotation

The expanding digital annotation space is getting a new thought leadership event. Hypothesis, a leading social annotation solution provider, announced Monday that it will host AnnotatED 2024 on April 17-18, from 12-3pm ET.

AnnotatED is the flagship event for educators, administrators, and innovators who want to learn how to harness social annotation in an educational setting.

The term social annotation refers to the collaborative experience of making digital annotations on a shared text, in the process highlighting insights, creating discussions and opening a new world of collaboration.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Dan Whaley, Hypothesis’s social annotation platform has grown to service over 1 million users making over 60 million annotations across all types of text online. The company has emerged as a leader in the industry, and with AnnotatED, looks to expand education and awareness about this type of collaborative learning experience.

The virtual conference is free to attend and promises a deep dive into social annotation’s dynamic and evolving role in higher education. AnnotatED 2024 aims to bring together thought leaders, faculty experts, and educators from around the globe to share their insights, best practices, and innovative approaches in the field of social annotation. There will be over 20+ live sessions hosted from institutions such as Toronto University, Florida State University, Dartmouth College, and SUNY New Paltz.

This year’s event explores vital themes such as the impact of social annotation on learning and engagement, future trends in social annotation and technology, building collaborative and inclusive learning environments, and strategies for increasing student engagement and retention in courses.

Attendees will engage in various interactive sessions, ranging from keynote presentations to panel discussions and roundtables; all centered around the practical and actionable strategies that can be implemented in the classroom immediately.

Some of the sessions include:

“Decoding Research: The Influence of Annotations on Scientific Comprehension and Professional Identity” by Nicholas Denton from The Ohio State University

“Enhancing Collaborative Learning in Business Education at Florida State University” featuring Andrea Hodge, Ömer Arslan, and Joseph Rider

“Lessening Distractions and Increasing Attention with Social Annotations” by Nita Gopal from Modesto Junior College

“Social Annotations’ Role in Building & Maintaining a Community of Practice” led by Jennifer Young from the University of Alaska Fairbanks

And many more engaging discussions and presentations!

Hypothesis’ Whaley will also be on hand each day to kick off the event and share different insights into social annotation.

Find the full schedule below and check our their video on X.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.