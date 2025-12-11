AI Won’t Scale in Advertising Until Trust Does: How to Identify AI Tools That Deliver Quality Security and Expertise

At the start of the year, data suggested that only about a third of agencies, brands, and publishers had managed to fully integrate AI into their campaign workflows.

A large part of that hesitation is because nearly two-thirds of those in the advertising industry say the quality and protection of their data are among the biggest barriers to fully integrating AI. This suggests that the risk of adopting the tool overshadows the value.

It’s a valid concern in a world where a single slip in data security can cost a company not just financially, but also reputationally. For many, the risk is simply not worth taking unless the guardrails are rock-solid.

That fear isn’t new. Every major technological shift sparks cybersecurity concerns, but AI adds a new layer of uncertainty, especially when many regions still lack clear laws governing how AI can store, use, or transfer data.

However, if history tells us anything, it’s that regulations will take years, maybe decades, to catch up. And many companies aren’t waiting. That means that the responsibility for fast, secure adoption now falls on team leaders who need to understand what a truly secure system looks like before committing to any third-party platform. But with so many AI tools that look and sound alike, the question becomes: what does the next generation of safe advertising software look like?

As more teams begin to lean on AI to elevate their workflow in 2026, here’s what they should be identifying when choosing an intelligent solution that helps them see further, act faster, and achieve more— securely.

What to look for: Clear data ownership, strong protection and real transparency

Agencies and brands work with massive amounts of sensitive audience information, including customer behaviour, targeting models, and proprietary insights. None of that should be up for grabs, and it can sometimes feel that way when cloud-based software is mentioned.

Any AI platform worth considering should be upfront about data ownership and clear that information shared isn’t being used to train their models behind the scenes. If the language feels fuzzy or hard to pin down, that’s usually a sign to keep looking. Because data ownership and control are currency in this industry that no team is willing to give up at the expense of workflow efficiency.

You also want to see real privacy and compliance standards in place, not just buzzwords to appease concerns when asked. Advertising moves across borders constantly, and the data does too. Even if local laws around AI are still catching up, your tools shouldn’t be. SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR-level protections have become baseline requirements for anyone working with clients who expect you to protect their audiences and first-party data with the same care they do.

These are protections that should be outlined in the security roadmap of any company you’re considering. Not a one-pager, but a long-term commitment that is easy to understand and follow. The most secure AI platforms invest in security constantly, keeping up with mitigating the rising number of new threats. Risks that are growing internally and externally.

According to recent research, 90% of U.S. companies were hit by cyber fraud in 2024, and AI-enabled attacks, including deepfakes and voice cloning, surged 118% year-over-year. These numbers reflect that it’s becoming increasingly important to work with AI companies that are not only building stronger defences, but actively keeping clients informed about the new threats emerging around them.

That same level of transparency needs to exist inside the solution itself. As AI starts shaping everything from creative recommendations to audience targeting, teams need a clear understanding of how the system is making decisions, what data it’s using, and what safeguards are in place to prevent mistakes or bias.

Transparency on both fronts, the risks outside the platform and the mechanics inside it, is what ultimately gives teams the confidence to adopt AI without feeling like they’re stepping into the unknown.

Select tools built by people who understand the work

Everyone seems to be selling an AI tool right now, but very few of them truly understand the industry they’re meant to serve. And that’s the piece most teams overlook: Who built this? And do they actually understand the chaos and pressure that modern advertising teams face?

Because here’s the truth— AI without context is just software. It can crunch numbers and spit out copy, like more tools are built to do. But it can’t understand the tightrope of client expectations, or the way the nuances that come with an entire campaign. Only people who’ve worked inside this industry can understand what tools can be leveraged to account for these challenges.

Maybe that’s why marketers aren’t panicking about AI taking their jobs. Only 37% express any real concern, not because AI isn’t powerful, but because they’re acutely aware of its limits. Creativity, judgement, and brand intuition aren’t replaceable. What teams want isn’t an autonomous machine. It’s a partner that amplifies their expertise. The issue is that some platforms claim that they can imitate it.

And that’s where the best AI offerings distinguish themselves. They’re built with the understanding that human oversight is a critical part of a campaign’s success. No software should pretend to deliver perfect strategies on its own. They should be designed to elevate the existing rhythm of creative and operational workflows.

If anything, AI should feel like adding a season co-worker, who is part of a bigger team dedicated to executing quality work together.

Informed leaders pick secure and smart platforms

Strong data protection is not separate from AI innovation. It’s the cost of entry for using AI at scale. When teams judge platforms through that lens, by knowing what to look for, they end up using tools they can actually trust.

Heading into 2026, we’ll see even more AI products appear, each claiming to solve the concerns that once held companies back from investing in it. At the end of the day, it’s on leaders to distinguish which platforms are genuinely evolving with the industry, in ways that support creativity and value security.

Article by Thomas Duggan, Product Marketing Manager at ADvendio