As pets become family, Leap Venture Studio announces accelerator’s 10th Cohort 

Leap Venture Studio, the world’s first and largest pet care startup accelerator, has announced it is accepting applications for its 10th Studio program until March 29, 2026.

Building on insights from nine successful cohorts, as well as the expertise of new partner TAW Ventures, Cohort 10 programming has been designed to help founders scale their impact in 2026 and beyond.

Pets are becoming family – policy struggles to keep up

For contemporary generations, pets seem to have become the new children; a trend that is now evident as millennials reach adulthood, and is likely to be passed down into Gen Z. According to a Consumer Affairs survey, 58% of millennials would rather have pets than children, and 81% admit they love their pets more than at least one family member.

And, while millions of U.S. households – roughly 94 million families – own one or more pets, these companions are not considered part of the family for tax purposes. Such a distinction is now being challenged in a newly filed federal case; attorney Amanda Reynolds has submitted a complaint in the Eastern District of New York alongside co-plaintiff Finnegan Mary Raynolds. The twist: Finnegan is Reynolds’ dog.

Her complaint sought to allow companion animals to be claimed as household dependents, and the public response — particularly from millennials and pet owners — made clear that Reynolds was not alone.

Stories like these reflect the deep love for pets that ignites innovation, and highlights the need for a system that supports pets’ wellbeing while also making life easier, more accessible, and sustainable for pet owners.

Innovation driven by emotional and economic demand

Startups such as Loyal by Celine Halioua, the New York-based Vaika Project, the Dosty app, and MARS Pet Care, among others, are beginning to acknowledge the crucial role that pets hold within a household, while tapping into a modern approach over how to make pet ownership easier and more accessible.

Because pet care is becoming a serious, fast-evolving industry, however, considerable funding is required to make these startups stand out within the market.

As this shift reshapes expectations around the industry, organizations like Leap Venture Studio have emerged to support the next generation of innovation in the sector. Founded in 2018, Leap Venture Studio is the world’s first and largest startup accelerator dedicated exclusively to pet care, backing early-stage companies working to make pet health, wellness, and services more accessible and sustainable.

Supported by partners including Mars Petcare and Michelson Found Animals, the program provides funding, mentorship, and industry expertise to help promising ideas scale into viable businesses.

Accepted Cohort 10 startups will be the first to benefit from the expertise of newly announced partner, TAW Ventures. Founded by Jane Lauder, TAW Ventures brings a unique perspective rooted in decades worth of brand strategy, category creation, and scaling mission-driven products, paired with emerging insights in pet wellness and longevity.

Such mission is carried out through fellowship programs, pitch competitions, and, most notably, the Leap Venture Studio accelerator, a highly tailored 12-week hybrid program that provides early-stage pet care founders with mentorship, industry access, brand and marketing support, and up to $200,000 USD in funding.

Scaling the next generation of pet care companies

To date, Leap has invested in 57 companies across nine cohorts spanning 17 global markets, while also extending its reach through an “impact seat” initiative that supports mission-driven startups — including both nonprofit and for-profit models — without requiring capital investment.

With the addition of TAW Ventures, Leap strengthens its support for founders by combining capital and technical expertise with deep experience in building trusted, consumer-facing brands. TAW Ventures’ hands-on, innovation-driven approach will provide Cohort 10 companies with enhanced strategic guidance as they prepare for commercialization, market entry, and long-term growth.

Leap Venture Studio seeks startups that embrace a modern approach towards pet care; brands that acknowledge the importance of pets within family life, and honor their existence as sentient beings.

A market poised for expansion

The growing recognition of pets as family members is translating into a compelling economic opportunity. The global pet care market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising ownership and increased spending on nutrition, veterinary care, and wellness services, with market value projected to exceed $292 billion USD in 2026 and approach $578 billion USD by 2035.

Against this backdrop, Leap Venture Studio views its tenth cohort as a strategic moment to deepen support for founders shaping the sector’s next phase:

“Opening applications for Cohort 10 feels like a milestone moment for our team and the founders we hope to meet,” said Rachel Sheppard, Director of Ventures at Mars Petcare, noting that the partnership with TAW Ventures strengthens Leap’s ability to help innovators build what’s next in pet care through hands-on research, development, and strategic guidance.

With TAW Ventures’ added support, applicants can now access strategic guidance, consumer insight, and patient, purpose-driven capital.

“By joining Leap Venture Studio, we can help founders translate breakthrough ideas into trusted, scalable brands—and we are excited to partner with Mars Petcare and Michelson Found Animals to accelerate that vision,” Jane Lauder, Founder and Managing Partner at TAW Ventures, noted.

As capital continues to flow into the sector, startup accelerators such as Leap Venture Studio are positioning themselves as critical infrastructure, deploying capital and operational expertise to help founders scale solutions that improve access, efficiency, and long-term value across the pet care ecosystem.

Startups interested in joining Leap for Cohort 10 from August 24th – November 12th can find more information, including links to submit their application, at the Leap Venture Studio & Academy website and social media channels.

