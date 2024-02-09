Communication platform Prezent hits the spotlight for software innovation at 2024 Edison Awards

We all need to communicate at work, but whether it’s meetings, emails or presentations the question of how to do so effectively doesn’t always have a simple answer.

From Gen Z to senior executives, the ability to convey information and achieve desired outcomes with powerful, relevant messaging is a skill that many struggle with. So much so that poor or ineffective workplace communication is estimated to account for a collective $1.2 trillion annual loss in revenue.

BBC news editor Ros Atkins and author of ‘The Art of Explanation’ believes this can be solved in part by spending more time on preparation and being more selective when deciding which information to highlight to which audience. Although the book is packed with practical communication advice, Atkins is clear that improving skills in this area requires time, dedication and practice.

That said, there are tools available that can make the journey easier. Prezent is a one-stop-shop solution for business communications, providing data-based intelligence to mold hyper-personalized templates, storylines, and branded presentations at a rapid pace, cutting down on presentation creation time by up to 70%.

The AI-powered presentation productivity platform has been included in the list of nominees for the 2024 Edison Awards in the innovative services and software solutions category.

Building better communicators with software

But it seems workplace communication is still one area that’s ripe for innovation. Prezent has entered the marketplace to help enterprise companies communicate more quickly and effectively with a range of software solutions designed with this specific purpose in mind.

A recent survey of 1,200 full-time working Americans found that while 85% would be significantly better at their job if they had access to better communication training, 75% of those individuals had never even been offered communication training at their current job.

Prezent is on a mission to bridge this gap and offer an affordable, accessible way for companies to improve communication skills. The platform can create on-brand presentations in seconds, transform existing slides into personalized content, enable knowledge sharing and learn the art and science of business communication.

It also empowers leaders to streamline communication training and presentation effectiveness, condensing lengthy decks into concise summaries and transforming mixed-brand decks into cohesive, compliant presentations with ease.

According to data from Prezent, its tools have the potential to cut down on time spent creating presentations by 70% while 80% of users see improvement in communication effectiveness.

The Edison Awards

Established by the American Marketing Association in 1987, the Edison Awards are a globally respected leader in honoring excellence in product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The 2024 award ceremony will be hosted Luminary Hotel and the Caloosa Sound Convention Center located in the Fort Myers River District with hundreds of global innovators on April 17 – 19.

The nomination of Prezent in the category of innovative software is a testament to the value the tool adds that helps to set it apart from other SaaS solutions.

Said Rajat Mishra on the nomination “Being included among the list of nominees for the prestigious Edison Awards is a great honor for Prezent. In a world where communication skills are on the decline, it’s our mission to help executives and organizations tackle this issue with AI-powered tools that break down communication barriers and improve team cohesion.”

The Edison Awards strive to recognize innovation across the board. Award categories span the breadth of clean energy, minimally invasive surgery, air mobility, quantum solutions and everything in between. Registration for the 2024 award ceremony is now open.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.