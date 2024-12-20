Deborah Leff to join Horasis Advisory Board in boost to machine learning and data initiatives 

Data analytics and machine learning models deliver the most powerful results when they have access to datasets on which to train models. Enterprises benefit from the fact that companies will already have access to internal data sets to leverage.

For public sector use cases – those that aim to improve things like healthcare, urban infrastructures or transportation at a national or regional level – managing access and analyzing these datasets is key in order to create a positive impact.

This is a challenge that many global leaders are hoping to overcome, driven by the potential outcomes of data and machine learning initiatives at a scale. For instance, smart cities are expected to improve economic outcomes and living standards, while predictive healthcare driven by data analytics is viewed as central to improving global health outcomes. However, analyzing the data requires a significant of computing power and expertise on how to handle massive datasets at such a scale.

To help address this and more, global think tank Horasis has recently announced the appointment of Deborah Leff to its Technology Advisory Board.

Value-driven AI initiatives

Deborah Leff is the Senior Vice President of Data Science & Machine Learning at SQream. The company specializes in data processing and analytics acceleration, revolutionizing the way organizations approach big data analytics and AI/ML workloads with its unique GPU-patented SQL engine.

Leff is set to share her significant expertise in data management following her appointment with Horasis. Even a fractional improvement in model performance can lead to a significant impact on the resources needed to unlock data insights and pave the way for value-driven AI initiatives through the Horasis think tank.

Deborah Leff of SQream

The question of how to build more sustainable AI and data analytic models is an increasing concern. While leaders are clear on the benefits of the technology, the environmental impact of data processing at scale became clear in 2024.

As a company, SQream helps organizations to streamline data workflows and reduce how much computational energy and time is needed for each query through the power of GPUs. This approach not only promises to help global leaders do more with budget resources, but also proactively address the sustainability paradox.

Said Leff, “It’s an honor to represent SQream in the global Horasis community. My career has focused closely on developing model accuracy and time to insight to drive measurable organizational outcomes. By leveraging these advancements, organizations can unlock the full potential of their data, staying ahead in a competitive and rapidly evolving landscape.”

Applying expertise in machine learning

To perform at scale, global data solutions need to be able to handle challenges such as imbalanced datasets, rare event prediction and computational bottlenecks. Further, the fact that between 50% – 70% of all data governance initiatives fail, the need for smart strategies is clear.

Here, Leff is set to bring significant expertise to the table. Before joining the leadership team at Sqream she spent 8 years with tech giant IBM where she held a number of roles related to business analytics before becoming IBM’s Industry CTO for Data Science and AI.

“Horasis is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah Leff to its Advisory Board to benefit from her decades of experience in machine learning and data analytics,” said Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis.

“This appointment will ensure Horasis is in the best position to help global communities tackle the most pressing challenges of our time with the power of technology and data. Machine Learning holds countless solutions that will help our societies excel, address population health challenges and more,” Richter added.

In addition, Leff holds more than 15 years of experience collaborating with senior executives globally. She specializes in leveraging machine learning to drive substantial outcomes. Her approach is hands-on, working closely with leadership teams to make strategic, data-driven decisions that lead to measurable improvements and competitive advantages.

This wealth of experience is now available to Horasis members through its advisory board, paving the way for more value-driven AI and machine learning projects in 2025.