DigiSure launches new tool to prevent fraud on sharing platforms

Back in May, an alleged Canadian fraudster named Jay Allen MacDougall was arrested for using a fake name to rent an Airbnb, stealing the home owner’s personal information while inside, and using their identity to take out a mortgage on the owner’s home.

Now, a digital insurance company is launching a new security tool for sharing platforms such as Airbnb and Zipcar, which helps prevent against fraud and other unwelcome activity on such platforms.

DigiSure, a so-called Protection-as-a-Service solution for sharing platforms and modern mobility companies, announced that it has launched TrustScreen Negative File, which can quickly and effectively identify fake or stolen IDs and fraud attempts from known bad actors and easily integrates into onboarding and reservation workflows.

DigiSure helps companies to embed digital insurance offerings, control their losses and margins, and keep their customers safe with data-driven solutions across their insurance program.

The company’s ability to detect fraudulent activities stems from its extensive database of recognized undesirable users, allowing it to identify patterns and repeated attempts by scammers using similar data.

Mike Shim, CEO, DigiSure

In doing so, it empowers its customers to proactively prevent significant issues like theft and bad publicity, while also enhancing relationships with their users, investors, and shareholders.

Additionally, DigiSure allows its customers to share their own data about unacceptable on-platform behavior, such as a renter abandoning a vehicle or participating in illegal activities in the rental, or an owner attempting to commit insurance fraud by colluding with a renter.

Through insights garnered from behaviors on multiple sharing platforms, Digisure empowers its customers to craft more robust and effective user evaluation guidelines.

“With five years of experience and data, DigiSure is uniquely positioned to offer this product to our customers to help keep their platforms and users safe,” said Mike Shim, CEO and co-founder of DigiSure.

DigiSure was founded in 2018 and reportedly holds SOC2 Type 2 and ISO27001 certifications, according to the company.

Its mission is to become the trusted partner of the world’s most innovative companies, managing their entire insurance ecosystem so that they can concentrate on their broader vision.

