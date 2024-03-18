Exploring Machine Learning Text Classification with a Product-Centric Approach

We’re going to pretend we have an actual product we need to improve. We will explore a dataset and try out different models like logistic regression, recurrent neural networks, and transformers, looking at how accurate they are, how they are going to improve the product, how fast they work, and whether they’re easy to debug and scale up.

You can read the full case study code on GitHub and see the analysis notebook with interactive charts in Jupyter Notebook Viewer.

Excited? Let’s get to it!

Task setting

Imagine we own an E-commerce website. On this website, the seller can upload the descriptions of the items they want to sell. They also have to choose items’ categories manually which may slow them down.

Our task is to automate the choice of categories based on the item description. However, a wrongly automated choice is worse than no automatization, because a mistake might go unnoticed, which may lead to losses in sales. Therefore we might choose not to set an automated label if we’re not sure.

For this case study, we will use the Zenodo E-commerce text dataset, containing item descriptions and categories.

Good or bad? How to choose the best model

We will consider multiple model architectures below and it’s always a good practice to decide how to choose the best option before we start. How is this model going to impact our product? …our infrastructure?

Obviously, we will have a technical quality metric to compare various models offline. In this case, we have a multi-class classification task, so let’s use a balanced accuracy score, which handles imbalanced labels well.

Of course, the typical final stage of testing a candidate is AB testing – the online stage, which gives a better picture of how the customers are affected by the change. Usually, AB testing is more time-consuming than offline testing, therefore only the best candidates from the offline stage get tested. This is a case study, and we don’t have actual users, so we’re not going to cover AB testing.

What else should we consider before moving a candidate forward for AB-testing? What can we think about during the offline stage to save ourselves some online testing time and make sure that we’re really testing the best possible solution?

Turning technical metrics into impact-oriented metrics

Balanced accuracy is great, but this score doesn’t answer the question “How exactly the model is going to impact the product?”. To find more product-oriented score we must understand how we are going to use the model.

In our setting, making a mistake is worse than giving no answer, because the seller will have to notice the mistake and change the category manually. An unnoticed mistake will decrease sales and make the seller’s user experience worse, we risk losing customers.

To avoid that, we’ll choose thresholds for the model’s score so that we only allow ourselves 1% of mistakes. The product-oriented metric can then be set as follows:

What percentage of items can we categorise automatically if our error tolerance is only 1%?

We’ll refer to this as Automatic categorisation percentage below when selecting the best model. Find the full threshold selection code here.

Inference time

How long does it take a model to process one request?

This will roughly allow us to compare how much more resources we’ll have to maintain for a service to handle the task load if one model is selected over another.

Scalability

When our product is going to grow, how easy will it be to manage the growth using given architecture?

By growth we might mean:

more categories, higher granularity of categories

longer descriptions

larger datasets

etc

Will we have to rethink a model choice to handle the growth or a simple retrain will suffice?

Interpretability

How easy it will be to debug model’s errors while training and after deployment?

Model size

Model size matters if:

we want our model to be evaluated on the client side

it is so large that it could not fit into the RAM

We’ll see later that both items above are not relevant, but it’s still worth considering briefly.

Dataset Exploration & Cleaning

What are we working with? Let’s look at the data and see if it needs cleaning up!

The dataset contains 2 columns: item description and category, a total of 50.5k rows.

file_name = "ecommerceDataset.csv" data = pd.read_csv(file_name, header=None) data.columns = ["category", "description"] print("Rows, cols:", data.shape) # >>> Rows, cols: (50425, 2)

Each item is assigned 1 of the 4 categories available: Household , Books , Electronics or Clothing & Accessories . Here’s 1 item description example per category:

Household SPK Home decor Clay Handmade Wall Hanging Face (Multicolour, H35xW12cm) Make your home more beautiful with this handmade Terracotta Indian Face Mask wall hanging, never before u can not catch this handmade thing in market. You can add this to your living room/ Entrance Lobby.

SPK Home decor Clay Handmade Wall Hanging Face (Multicolour, H35xW12cm) Make your home more beautiful with this handmade Terracotta Indian Face Mask wall hanging, never before u can not catch this handmade thing in market. You can add this to your living room/ Entrance Lobby. Books BEGF101/FEG1-Foundation Course in English-1 (Neeraj Publications 2018 edition ) BEGF101/FEG1-Foundation Course in English-1

BEGF101/FEG1-Foundation Course in English-1 (Neeraj Publications 2018 edition ) BEGF101/FEG1-Foundation Course in English-1 Clothing & Accessories Broadstar Women’s Denim Dungaree Earn an all-access pass wearing dungarees by Broadstar. Made of denim, these dungarees will keep you comfy. Team them with a white or black coloured top to complete your casual look.

Broadstar Women’s Denim Dungaree Earn an all-access pass wearing dungarees by Broadstar. Made of denim, these dungarees will keep you comfy. Team them with a white or black coloured top to complete your casual look. Electronics Caprigo Heavy Duty – 2 Feet Premium Projector Ceiling Mount Stand Bracket (Adjustable – White – Weight Capacity 15 Kgs)

Missing values

There’s just one empty value in the dataset, which we are going to remove.

print(data.info()) # <class 'pandas.core.frame.DataFrame'> # RangeIndex: 50425 entries, 0 to 50424 # Data columns (total 2 columns): # # Column Non-Null Count Dtype # --- ------ -------------- ----- # 0 category 50425 non-null object # 1 description 50424 non-null object # dtypes: object(2) # memory usage: 788.0+ KB data.dropna(inplace=True)

Duplicates

There are however quite a lot of duplicated descriptions. Luckily all duplicates belong to one category, so we can safely drop them.

repeated_messages = data \ .groupby("description", as_index=False) \ .agg( n_repeats=("category", "count"), n_unique_categories=("category", lambda x: len(np.unique(x))) ) repeated_messages = repeated_messages[repeated_messages["n_repeats"] > 1] print(f"Count of repeated messages (unique): {repeated_messages.shape[0]}") print(f"Total number: {repeated_messages['n_repeats'].sum()} out of {data.shape[0]}") # >>> Count of repeated messages (unique): 13979 # >>> Total number: 36601 out of 50424

After removing the duplicates we’re left with 55% of the original dataset. The dataset is well-balanced.

data.drop_duplicates(inplace=True) print(f"New dataset size: {data.shape}") print(data["category"].value_counts()) # New dataset size: (27802, 2) # Household 10564 # Books 6256 # Clothing & Accessories 5674 # Electronics 5308 # Name: category, dtype: int64

Description Language

Note, that according to the dataset description,

The dataset has been scraped from Indian e-commerce platform.

The descriptions are not necessarily written in English. Some of them are written in Hindi or other languages using non-ASCII symbols or transliterated into the Latin alphabet, or use a mix of languages. Examples from Books category:

यू जी सी – नेट जूनियर रिसर्च फैलोशिप एवं सहायक प्रोफेसर योग्यता …

Prarambhik Bhartiy Itihas

History of NORTH INDIA/வட இந்திய வரலாறு/ …

To evaluate the presence of non-English words in descriptions, let’s calculate 2 scores:

ASCII-score: percentage of non-ASCII symbols in a description

percentage of non-ASCII symbols in a description Valid English words score: if we consider only latin letters, what percentage of words in the description which are valid in English? Let’s say that valid English words are the ones present in Word2Vec-300 trained on an English corpus.

Using ASCII-score we learn that only 2.3% of the descriptions consist of more than 1% non-ASCII symbols.

def get_ascii_score(description): total_sym_cnt = 0 ascii_sym_cnt = 0 for sym in description: total_sym_cnt += 1 if sym.isascii(): ascii_sym_cnt += 1 return ascii_sym_cnt / total_sym_cnt data["ascii_score"] = data["description"].apply(get_ascii_score) data[data["ascii_score"] < 0.99].shape[0] / data.shape[0] # >>> 0.023

Valid English words score shows that only 1.5% of the descriptions have less than 70% of valid English words among ASCII words.

w2v_eng = gensim.models.KeyedVectors.load_word2vec_format(w2v_path, binary=True) def get_valid_eng_score(description): description = re.sub("[^a-z \t]+", " ", description.lower()) total_word_cnt = 0 eng_word_cnt = 0 for word in description.split(): total_word_cnt += 1 if word.lower() in w2v_eng: eng_word_cnt += 1 return eng_word_cnt / total_word_cnt data["eng_score"] = data["description"].apply(get_valid_eng_score) data[data["eng_score"] < 0.7].shape[0] / data.shape[0] # >>> 0.015

Therefore the majority of descriptions (around 96%) are in English or mostly in English. We can remove all other descriptions, but instead, let’s leave them as is and then see how each model handles them.

Modelling

Let’s split our dataset into 3 groups:

Train 70% – for training the models (19k messages)

Test 15% – for parameter and threshold choosing (4.1k messages)

Eval 15% – for choosing the final model (4.1k messages)

from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split data_train, data_test = train_test_split(data, test_size=0.3) data_test, data_eval = train_test_split(data_test, test_size=0.5) data_train.shape, data_test.shape, data_eval.shape # >>> ((19461, 3), (4170, 3), (4171, 3))

Baseline model: bag of words + logistic regression

It’s helpful to do something straightforward and trivial at first to get a good baseline. As a baseline let’s create a bag of words structure based on the train dataset.

Let’s also limit the dictionary size to 100 words.

count_vectorizer = CountVectorizer(max_features=100, stop_words="english") x_train_baseline = count_vectorizer.fit_transform(data_train["description"]) y_train_baseline = data_train["category"] x_test_baseline = count_vectorizer.transform(data_test["description"]) y_test_baseline = data_test["category"] x_train_baseline = x_train_baseline.toarray() x_test_baseline = x_test_baseline.toarray()

I’m planning to use logistic regression as a model, so I need to normalize counter features before training.

ss = StandardScaler() x_train_baseline = ss.fit_transform(x_train_baseline) x_test_baseline = ss.transform(x_test_baseline) lr = LogisticRegression() lr.fit(x_train_baseline, y_train_baseline) balanced_accuracy_score(y_test_baseline, lr.predict(x_test_baseline)) # >>> 0.752

Multi-class logistic regression showed 75.2% balanced accuracy. This is a great baseline!

Although the overall classification quality is not great, the model can still give us some insights. Let’s look at the confusion matrix, normalized by the number of predicted labels. The X-axis denotes the predicted category, and the Y-axis – the real category. Looking at each column we can see the distribution of real categories when a certain category was predicted.

Confusion matrix for baseline solution.

For example, Electronics is frequently confused with Household . But even this simple model can capture Clothing & Accessories quite precisely.

Here are feature importances when predicting Clothing & Accessories category:

Feature importances for baseline solution for label ‘Clothing & Accessories’

Top-6 most contributing words towards and against Clothing & Accessories category:

women 1.49 book -2.03 men 0.93 table -1.47 cotton 0.92 author -1.11 wear 0.69 books -1.10 fit 0.40 led -0.90 stainless 0.36 cable -0.85

RNNs

Now let’s consider more advanced models, designed specifically to work with sequences – recurrent neural networks. GRU and LSTM are common advanced layers to fight the exploding gradients that occur in simple RNNs.

We’ll use pytorch library to tokenize descriptions, and build and train a model.

First, we need to transform texts into numbers:

Split descriptions into words Assign an index to each word in the corpus based on the training dataset Reserve special indices for unknown words and padding Transform each description in train and test datasets into vectors of indices.

The vocabulary we get from simply tokenizing the train dataset is large – almost 90k words. The more words we have, the larger the embedding space the model has to learn. To simplify the training, let’s remove the rarest words from it and leave only those that appear in at least 3% of descriptions. This will truncate the vocabulary down to 340 words.

(find full CorpusDictionary implementation here)

corpus_dict = util.CorpusDictionary(data_train["description"]) corpus_dict.truncate_dictionary(min_frequency=0.03) data_train["vector"] = corpus_dict.transform(data_train["description"]) data_test["vector"] = corpus_dict.transform(data_test["description"]) print(data_train["vector"].head()) # 28453 [1, 1, 1, 1, 12, 1, 2, 1, 6, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 6,... # 48884 [1, 1, 13, 34, 3, 1, 1, 38, 12, 21, 2, 1, 37, ... # 36550 [1, 60, 61, 1, 62, 60, 61, 1, 1, 1, 1, 10, 1, ... # 34999 [1, 34, 1, 1, 75, 60, 61, 1, 1, 72, 1, 1, 67, ... # 19183 [1, 83, 1, 1, 87, 1, 1, 1, 12, 21, 42, 1, 2, 1... # Name: vector, dtype: object

The next thing we need to decide is the common length of the vectors that we are going to feed as inputs into RNN. We don’t want to use full vectors, because the longest description contains 9.4k tokens.

However, 95% of the descriptions in the train dataset are no longer than 352 tokens – that’s a good length for trimming. What’s going to happen with shorter descriptions?

They are going to be padded with padding index up to the common length.

print(max(data_train["vector"].apply(len))) # >>> 9388 print(int(np.quantile(data_train["vector"].apply(len), q=0.95))) # >>> 352

Next – we need to transform target categories into 0-1 vectors to compute loss and perform back-propagation on each training step.

def get_target(label, total_labels=4): target = [0] * total_labels target[label_2_idx.get(label)] = 1 return target data_train["target"] = data_train["category"].apply(get_target) data_test["target"] = data_test["category"].apply(get_target)

Now we’re ready to create a custom pytorch Dataset and Dataloader to feed into the model. Find full PaddedTextVectorDataset implementation here.

ds_train = util.PaddedTextVectorDataset( data_train["description"], data_train["target"], corpus_dict, max_vector_len=352, ) ds_test = util.PaddedTextVectorDataset( data_test["description"], data_test["target"], corpus_dict, max_vector_len=352, ) train_dl = DataLoader(ds_train, batch_size=512, shuffle=True) test_dl = DataLoader(ds_test, batch_size=512, shuffle=False)

Finally, let’s build a model.

The minimal architecture is:

embedding layer

RNN layer

linear layer

activation layer

Starting with small values of parameters (size of embedding vector, size of a hidden layer in RNN, number of RNN layers) and no regularisation, we can gradually make the model more complicated until it shows strong signs of over-fitting, and then balance regularisation (dropouts in RNN layer and before last linear layer).

class GRU(nn.Module): def __init__(self, vocab_size, embedding_dim, n_hidden, n_out): super().__init__() self.vocab_size = vocab_size self.embedding_dim = embedding_dim self.n_hidden = n_hidden self.n_out = n_out self.emb = nn.Embedding(self.vocab_size, self.embedding_dim) self.gru = nn.GRU(self.embedding_dim, self.n_hidden) self.dropout = nn.Dropout(0.3) self.out = nn.Linear(self.n_hidden, self.n_out) def forward(self, sequence, lengths): batch_size = sequence.size(1) self.hidden = self._init_hidden(batch_size) embs = self.emb(sequence) embs = pack_padded_sequence(embs, lengths, enforce_sorted=True) gru_out, self.hidden = self.gru(embs, self.hidden) gru_out, lengths = pad_packed_sequence(gru_out) dropout = self.dropout(self.hidden[-1]) output = self.out(dropout) return F.log_softmax(output, dim=-1) def _init_hidden(self, batch_size): return Variable(torch.zeros((1, batch_size, self.n_hidden)))

We’ll use Adam optimizer and cross_entropy as a loss function.

vocab_size = len(corpus_dict.word_to_idx) emb_dim = 4 n_hidden = 15 n_out = len(label_2_idx) model = GRU(vocab_size, emb_dim, n_hidden, n_out) opt = optim.Adam(model.parameters(), 1e-2) util.fit( model=model, train_dl=train_dl, test_dl=test_dl, loss_fn=F.cross_entropy, opt=opt, epochs=35 ) # >>> Train loss: 0.3783 # >>> Val loss: 0.4730

Train & test losses per epoch, RNN model

This model showed 84.3% balanced accuracy on eval dataset. Wow, what a progress!

Introducing pre-trained embeddings

The major downside to training the RNN model from scratch is that it has to learn the meaning of the words itself – that is the job of the embedding layer. Pre-trained word2vec models are available to use as a ready-made embedding layer, which reduces the number of parameters and adds a lot more meaning to tokens. Let’s use one of the word2vec models available in pytorch – glove, dim=300 .

We only need to make minor changes to the Dataset creation – we now want to create a vector of glove pre-defined indexes for each description, and the model architecture.

ds_emb_train = util.PaddedTextVectorDataset( data_train["description"], data_train["target"], emb=glove, max_vector_len=max_len, ) ds_emb_test = util.PaddedTextVectorDataset( data_test["description"], data_test["target"], emb=glove, max_vector_len=max_len, ) dl_emb_train = DataLoader(ds_emb_train, batch_size=512, shuffle=True) dl_emb_test = DataLoader(ds_emb_test, batch_size=512, shuffle=False)

import torchtext.vocab as vocab glove = vocab.GloVe(name='6B', dim=300) class LSTMPretrained(nn.Module): def __init__(self, n_hidden, n_out): super().__init__() self.emb = nn.Embedding.from_pretrained(glove.vectors) self.emb.requires_grad_ = False self.embedding_dim = 300 self.n_hidden = n_hidden self.n_out = n_out self.lstm = nn.LSTM(self.embedding_dim, self.n_hidden, num_layers=1) self.dropout = nn.Dropout(0.5) self.out = nn.Linear(self.n_hidden, self.n_out) def forward(self, sequence, lengths): batch_size = sequence.size(1) self.hidden = self.init_hidden(batch_size) embs = self.emb(sequence) embs = pack_padded_sequence(embs, lengths, enforce_sorted=True) lstm_out, (self.hidden, _) = self.lstm(embs) lstm_out, lengths = pad_packed_sequence(lstm_out) dropout = self.dropout(self.hidden[-1]) output = self.out(dropout) return F.log_softmax(output, dim=-1) def init_hidden(self, batch_size): return Variable(torch.zeros((1, batch_size, self.n_hidden)))

And we’re ready to train!

n_hidden = 50 n_out = len(label_2_idx) emb_model = LSTMPretrained(n_hidden, n_out) opt = optim.Adam(emb_model.parameters(), 1e-2) util.fit(model=emb_model, train_dl=dl_emb_train, test_dl=dl_emb_test, loss_fn=F.cross_entropy, opt=opt, epochs=11)

Train & test losses per epoch, RNN model + pre-trained embeddings

Now we’re getting 93.7% balanced accuracy on eval dataset. Woo!

BERT

Modern state-of-the-art models for working with sequences are transformers. However, to train a transformer from scratch, we would need massive amounts of data and computational resources. What we can try here – is to fine-tune one of the pre-trained models to serve our purpose. To do this we need to download a pre-trained BERT modeland add dropout and linear layer to get the final prediction. It’s recommended to train a tuned model for 4 epochs. I trained only 2 extra epochs to save time – it took me 40 minutes to do that.

from transformers import BertModel class BERTModel(nn.Module): def __init__(self, n_out=12): super(BERTModel, self).__init__() self.l1 = BertModel.from_pretrained('bert-base-uncased') self.l2 = nn.Dropout(0.3) self.l3 = nn.Linear(768, n_out) def forward(self, ids, mask, token_type_ids): output_1 = self.l1(ids, attention_mask = mask, token_type_ids = token_type_ids) output_2 = self.l2(output_1.pooler_output) output = self.l3(output_2) return output

ds_train_bert = bert.get_dataset( list(data_train["description"]), list(data_train["target"]), max_vector_len=64 ) ds_test_bert = bert.get_dataset( list(data_test["description"]), list(data_test["target"]), max_vector_len=64 ) dl_train_bert = DataLoader(ds_train_bert, sampler=RandomSampler(ds_train_bert), batch_size=batch_size) dl_test_bert = DataLoader(ds_test_bert, sampler=SequentialSampler(ds_test_bert), batch_size=batch_size)

b_model = bert.BERTModel(n_out=4) b_model.to(torch.device("cpu")) def loss_fn(outputs, targets): return torch.nn.BCEWithLogitsLoss()(outputs, targets) optimizer = optim.AdamW(b_model.parameters(), lr=2e-5, eps=1e-8) epochs = 2 scheduler = get_linear_schedule_with_warmup( optimizer, num_warmup_steps=0, num_training_steps=total_steps ) bert.fit(b_model, dl_train_bert, dl_test_bert, optimizer, scheduler, loss_fn, device, epochs=epochs) torch.save(b_model, "models/bert_fine_tuned")

Training log:

2024-02-29 19:38:13.383953 Epoch 1 / 2 Training... 2024-02-29 19:40:39.303002 step 40 / 305 done 2024-02-29 19:43:04.482043 step 80 / 305 done 2024-02-29 19:45:27.767488 step 120 / 305 done 2024-02-29 19:47:53.156420 step 160 / 305 done 2024-02-29 19:50:20.117272 step 200 / 305 done 2024-02-29 19:52:47.988203 step 240 / 305 done 2024-02-29 19:55:16.812437 step 280 / 305 done 2024-02-29 19:56:46.990367 Average training loss: 0.18 2024-02-29 19:56:46.990932 Validating... 2024-02-29 19:57:51.182859 Average validation loss: 0.10 2024-02-29 19:57:51.182948 Epoch 2 / 2 Training... 2024-02-29 20:00:25.110818 step 40 / 305 done 2024-02-29 20:02:56.240693 step 80 / 305 done 2024-02-29 20:05:25.647311 step 120 / 305 done 2024-02-29 20:07:53.668489 step 160 / 305 done 2024-02-29 20:10:33.936778 step 200 / 305 done 2024-02-29 20:13:03.217450 step 240 / 305 done 2024-02-29 20:15:28.384958 step 280 / 305 done 2024-02-29 20:16:57.004078 Average training loss: 0.08 2024-02-29 20:16:57.004657 Validating... 2024-02-29 20:18:01.546235 Average validation loss: 0.09

Finally, fine tuned BERT model shows whopping 95.1% balanced accuracy on eval dataset.

Choosing our winner

We’ve already established a list of considerations to look at to make a final well-informed choice.

Here are charts showing measurable parameters:

Models’ performance metrics

Although fine-tuned BERT is leading in quality, RNN with pre-trained embedding layer LSTM+EMB is a close second, only falling behind by 3% of automatic category assignments.

On the other hand, the inference time of fine-tuned BERT is 14 times longer than LSTM+EMB . This will add up in backend maintenance costs which will probably outweigh the benefits fine-tuned BERT brings over LSTM+EMB .

As for interoperability, our baseline logistic regression model is by far the most interpretable and any neural network loses to it in this regard. At the same time, the baseline is probably the least scalable – adding categories will decrease the already low quality of the baseline.

Even though BERT seems like the superstar with its high accuracy, we end up going with the RNN with a pre-trained embedding layer. Why? It’s pretty accurate, not too slow, and doesn’t get too complicated to handle when things get big.

Hope you enjoyed this case study. Which model would you have chosen and why?

This article was originally published by Maria K on HackerNoon.