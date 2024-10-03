Get your calendars ready for all that TechBeach Retreat has to offer in Miami

Let’s provide the context. Miami, a technology center that continues to grow, already ranks among the world’s most prominent startup hubs, with recent years seeing even more names in tech migrate to Florida.

Additionally, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been spurring on the influx with a very well received popular campaign.

These are signs of what globally minded leaders already know is true. What many have long realized, is that the world is ready for Miami as the pioneer of future tech hubs.

The city isn’t just a launching pad for companies with interests in Latin America, it’s also a strategic landing pad for global startups who want a presence in the region.

On top of this, in an exciting development that promises to shine a spotlight on the tech communities here and upon access to crucial business connections, the TechBeach Retreat has announced it is coming to Miami this October 9-11.

A boost to inclusivity in tech

Started in 2016 by Kyle Maloney and Jamaican Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, TechBeach Retreat is on a mission to act as “a catalyst for change, propelling the global tech ecosystem towards a more inclusive future.”

With established events already taking place in the Miami and Jamaica, the team recently expanded its regional presence with the creation of a new conference site in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands (USVI).

TechBeach Retreat has a reputation for attracting some of the world’s greatest thought leaders and the most established brands that facilitate meaningful connections to support local business growth.

An investment into Miami tech

The three day conference coming up this month in Miami will offer the chance for attendees to network with hundreds of high-caliber attendees, including entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate executives.

TBR Miami presented by Google will combines the most innovative startup, corporate, and investor communities of LATAM, the Caribbean and North America in beautiful Miami with the goal of advancement and capitalization on growth opportunities.

The event will be held in downtown Brickell, Miami at the Silverspot Cinema, and will include tech figures such as Vicente Pimienta, Digital Coach at Google; Ricki Wax, Global Strategy & Operations at Google; Henri Pierre-Jacques, Co-Founder of Harlem Capital; Richie Etwaru, CEO at Mobeus; Katy Carrigan, CEO at Goody, and more.

The agenda is packed with keynote presentations, fireside chats and expert panels.

To learn more, the conference’s event page is here.