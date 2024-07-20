Horasis Global Meeting will arrive in South America for the first time this October

Horasis, an independent think-tank headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, has announced its Global Meeting will be held in Vitória, the state capital of Espírito Santo, Brazil, this October 25-26, featuring a number of international and Latin American leaders as key speakers. The conference will mark Horasis Global Meeting’s first time to South America.

Since its founding in 2005, the organization’s annual Global Meeting has become one of the world’s foremost discussion forums.

Speakers will include Renato Casagrande, Governor of Espírito Santo, among a host of other international leaders. Prior speakers at Horasis meetings include entrepreneur Richard Branson and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, among others.

The two-day Horasis conference, to be attended by several hundred international leaders, will emphasize Vitória’s central role in building bridges between the North and the South, as well as between the nations of the East and the West.

The conferences theme will be on “Building Bridges to the Future”.

Said Horasis Founder and Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter in an earlier statement. “Our world faces unparalleled stress today. Now is the time for leaders to come together.”

“Only by working together will we be able to inspire our future, and address unprecedented environmental and economic challenges,” added the Chairman.

The meeting comes after a number of challenges to the nation of Brazil.

In May and June heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state in Brazil, forced 63% of the state’s industries to partially or completely halt their activities, with 95% of interruptions lasting up to 30 days.

Said FIERGS President Gilberto Porcello Petry, “The floods were catastrophic for Rio Grande do Sul. Besides the personal tragedy of those who lost family members and saw their homes invaded by water, the economy will also suffer an immense impact.”

The city of Vitória is the capital of Espírito Santo, a southeast State of Brazil comprising many islands interconnected by bridges. Its leaders are looking to the future with new enterprises emphasizing ESG goals.

Horasis is a global visions community committed to inspiring the future. The organization’s summits have become some of the most influential high-level global gatherings which every year bring together governments, international organizations, and the business community to offer solutions to global challenges.

Joining the leaders from Brazil at Horasis Global Meeting will be numerous politicians, CEOs and representatives from some of the world’s largest organizations.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company