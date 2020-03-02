How anyone can turn an idea into a startup on Brains Byte Back

Creating a startup sounds like a dream for many of us. You take a good idea, bring it to life and hopefully make lots of money in the process. However, the fact that so many startups fail, 90% of them in fact, can be enough to put anyone off.

But there is more to this statistic than looming failure. The majority of founders don’t take the right steps to bring their startup to life and validate their ideas first.

In this episode of the podcast, we will be joined by Bryan Janeczko, a veteran entrepreneur and the founder of Gro Academy, a self-paced, on-demand startup academy that helps individuals turn their ideas into big businesses, from concept to launch, using a customized startup action plan.

We will discuss what makes a good business idea, how anyone can turn an idea into a business, and what are the greatest hurdles budding entrepreneurs will face when they start out.

And for our Weird Wide Web piece, we have a story about a US man who refused to decrypt his hard drives is free after four years in jail.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company