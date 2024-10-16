Probabl selects Kryterion to provide certification to millions of data scientists in machine learning

Probabl, the official operator of the scikit-learn brand, which is the free, open-source machine learning library for the Python programming language, has selected Kryterion, a leader in digital proctoring and certification, to deliver the first-ever official certification program targeting millions of data scientists.

The scikit-learn software library has registered over 1.5 billion downloads and is the gold standard for open-source machine learning in the Python ecosystem, underpinning over 1 million global projects. Kryterion’s proven track record as a secure, scalable certification platform makes it the ideal partner for delivering this groundbreaking program, according to a release sent by both parties to The Sociable.

As the official operator of the scikit-learn brand, Probabl is spearheading the initiative to provide structured certification to users across three key tiers: associate, professional, and expert.

Kryterion logo. Image credit: Kryterion.

The move aims to elevate the standards of responsible and accountable AI development, “recognizing data scientists as the primary architects of artificial intelligence” (AI), the company said.

“Kryterion is excited to partner with Probabl to deliver the first-ever scikit-learn certification program. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Kryterion’s commitment to responsible and accountable AI development, ensuring that data scientists are equipped with the necessary skills while maintaining the highest standards of candidate experience and exam security,” said Kryterion CEO William Dorman.

The executive highlighted the impact of providing providing certification to millions of professionals, saying it will not only help advance AI expertise but also reinforce “the importance of trust, integrity, and security in this growing and critical field.”

For its part, Probabl, which was founded by scikit-learn maintainers and has a deep connection to the brand, reiterated its commitment to furthering the community.

“Delivering a global certification program to scikit-learn users is paramount to recognizing and validating the hundreds if not thousands of hours data scientists across the world have spent mastering the framework,” said Yann Lechelle, co-founder and CEO of Probabl.

“It will set a gold standard to maximize their ability to deliver business value in machine learning and AI and we are happy to work with Kryterion as our strategic partner in this ambitious and responsible initiative.”

Probabl has a track record in helping data scientists run, inspect, validate and track models. In addition to creating and maintaining open-source material, they now will go further to provide training and certification to users.

Image credit: Python Central.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.