How Prezent became the leading communications partner for the Life Sciences ecosystem  

The life sciences industry in the U.S. is entering a new phase of growth in 2026, fueled by breakthroughs in AI-powered drug discovery, a wave of high-value biopharmaceutical mergers and acquisitions, and continued investment in the industry. Valued at more than $100 billion globally, the sector is projected to nearly triple in size, reaching approximately $278 billion by 2034.

As the sector expands, the ability to build strong relationships and communicate effectively has become a critical driver of commercial success. Scientific innovation alone is no longer enough; organizations must also be able to clearly articulate the value of their research and outcomes to a broad range of parties.

Even the most promising clinical advances can lose momentum if they are not communicated effectively. Life sciences teams are under growing pressure to translate complex clinical data, trial outcomes, and real-world evidence into clear, compelling narratives that resonate with professionals and patients, all while maintaining strict compliance with evolving industry regulations.

Prezent is today the market’s leading communications partner for the Life Sciences ecosystem. The company is trusted by top biopharma companies, including by 45 of the top 50 largest in the industry, and also specialized agencies thanks to the combination of purpose-built AI and human experts to deliver high-stakes communication that moves science to market faster.

Prezent bringing healthcare communication strategies to life

Although not every company in the life sciences industry will need to target all of these areas, an effective healthcare communication strategy typically covers patient-provider communication, internal communication and stakeholder communication, among other areas.

This means that companies need to understand how to present information to these very different audience groups effectively. If materials aren’t built around the needs of each audience, it can lead to poor acceptance of treatments, inefficient collaboration between labs and poor organizational alignment. Over time, this can impact how well a company can raise funds and its ability to perform in the market.

Here, Prezent provides the intelligent tools on its platform to ensure life sciences companies can target each audience with its own logic, tools, and cultural conditions. Core communication outputs include things such as clinical study data, medical science liaison data, conference posters and company reports.

However, this is a non-exhaustive list of examples. Prezent Vivo, a division of the company, holds deep domain expertise across the full spectrum of communications materials associated with the life sciences industry.

Companies can access these services without the tedious back-and-forth between medical writers, agencies and designers that slow down the pace of innovation and create more room for error and misinformation. Instead, Prezent Vivo is able to create accurate, scientifically precise, and brand-compliant materials by bringing the entire process in-house.

Organizations are able to choose from self-service AI to generate multi-format medical communications or request overnight services where raw materials are transformed into a polished, scientifically precise, and compliant deck by the next morning.

For more strategic or high-value use cases, many companies opt to commission an expert-led project. This is a dedicated partner model that hands over complex medical communications to human domain experts. Finally, for enterprise organizations looking for scale, workflow agents can support this from any workflow or application, tailored to the company branding and house style. This allows large global teams to work quickly without losing brand compliance.

Thought leadership and expert relationships

The communication touch points are high-value and highly complex. The ability to communicate effectively impacts everything from fundraising to patient engagement.

Many medical affairs teams need to build and maintain scientific relationships with key opinion leaders (KOLs). These experts are often influential physicians, researchers, or specialists who help shape clinical practice and advance medical knowledge.

Here, Prezent Vivo adds value to the communication life cycle with expert audiences in a number of ways. First off, direct medical communications refer to materials that relate to clinical trials and medical practice. Next, a core USP is the ability to automatically messaging to maintain 100% brand consistency.

Going one step further, Prezent excels at competitive intelligence integration. A recent partnership with Nested Knowledge gives the life sciences industry AI-powered competitive intelligence spanning dense medical congress seasons.

This highlights how the company has built its service delivery model around the needs of the life sciences industry and the way that biopharma companies operate.

Prezent: The communication partner for Life Sciences

By fusing AI with human expertise and deep domain knowledge, Prezent Vivo is helping biopharma companies in life sciences accelerate the pace of clinical research, engage with diverse stakeholders and launch products more quickly through accurate, expert communication strategies.