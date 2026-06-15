The proptech M&A machine is back: GetCovered acquires Revyse

For the U.S. rental market, multifamily operators closed out 2025 in a position of relative strength. While the sector continued to navigate rent pricing pressures and moderate growth, markets such as San Jose, Minneapolis and San Francisco stood out for their resilience and performance.

Much of that success stems from the specialized nature of multifamily management. These teams oversee every aspect of operating large residential portfolios, from leasing and resident relations to maintenance and property operations. Balancing the needs of both property owners and tenants requires a broad range of expertise, making multifamily management one of the most operationally complex segments of real estate.

That complexity, however, comes with a significant administrative burden. Managing dozens, or even hundreds, of units means tracking a constant flow of contracts, compliance requirements and financial obligations. As portfolios grow, keeping these workflows organized can become increasingly resource-intensive.

To address these challenges, many multifamily operators have adopted Revyse, an AI-powered vendor intelligence platform designed specifically for the multifamily sector. The platform provides a centralized system for managing vendor bids, contracts, credentials, compliance documentation, and spending, helping teams reduce manual work and improve operational visibility.

Now, Revyse is entering its next chapter through its acquisition by GetCovered, a market leader for risk and compliance. The deal expands GetCovered’s capabilities beyond compliance management, adding advanced vendor intelligence and management tools that will help multifamily operators streamline operations while maintaining stronger oversight of their vendor ecosystems.

Compliance across complex property portfolios

The news that GetCovered has now acquired Revyse promises to make the process of lease and rental management even more streamlined and unified for hardworking multifamily teams.

Revyse has a reputation in the market for having a top-tier platform that addresses the operational complexities that many systems overlook when it comes to vendor management. For example, insurance requirements for each vendor aren’t standardized across the board. Policy certificates need to have the right parties named in order to be valid, but automated property management platforms can often miss such nuances or only offer the ability to monitor these problems without offering a time-saving solution to make the necessary downstream checks.

Here, the Revyse platform can act to verify coverage, holding payment when a vendor falls out of compliance, and turning contract terms into automated enforcement. This reduces the risk associated with large vendor contracts and ensures that multifamily teams excel in how they provide services to property owners.

This focus on reducing risk and enhancing compliance meant that Revsye was a natural fit for GetCovered. Founded in 2020, GetCovered is the go-to risk and compliance platform for multifamily housing operators, powering insurance, vendor management, and operational risk across 3 million rental units.

With the addition of Revyse to GetCovered’s unified platform, property management teams now have access to an even broader range of custom tools to address the full risk portfolio and master vendor management tasks.

A unified approach to risk management

GetCovered is on a mission to simplify rental compliance through technology. This is combined with Revyse’s commitment to streamline the complex risk associated with vendor management.

Together, the two companies e are building a single operational layer that unifies every risk surface so that rules can be defined, enforced automatically, and tracked in real time.

Brandon Tobman, CEO of GetCovered, explained that the decision to join forces with Revyse has built “the most comprehensive compliance infrastructure in multifamily real estate — one that already powers insurance compliance for more than 3 million rental units nationwide.”

Bobbi Steward

“Revyse was built for the messy middle, the edge cases, the exceptions, the workflows that don’t fit neatly into a single system,” said Bobbi Steward, CEO of Revyse.

Many of the largest multi- and single-family operators already trust GetCovered, including Bozzuto, UDR, MAA, Progress Residential, Invitation Homes, Essex Property Trust, LeFrak, Garden Homes, RPM Living and Berkshire.

With the acquisition of Revyse, GetCovered extends its capabilities into vendor compliance and contract management, creating the first unified platform that manages risk across both residents and vendors.

Mergers and acquisitions in the age of proptech

The proptech industry has been one that largely grew from the bottom-up. Product solutions have been built to address specific pain points for particular stakeholders within the real estate industry.

While this has led to the creation of powerful, best-in-class tools, it also means that property managers can be overwhelmed by the range of disparate tools on offer. In many cases, the decision to adopt individual tools to address specific growth goals or operational roadblocks leads to a fragmented digital environment that can actually add to complexity further.

As such, the next era of proptech is likely to see a growing number of strategic mergers and acquisitions to bring visibility and clarity to distinct areas of operation. When it comes to risk and compliance, according to a statement from the company GetCovered is looking to further enhance its position by acquiring additional tools in order to respond to market demand and accelerate the growth of the platform.

The unified AI-powered compliance and risk platform

As GetCovered builds on exponential year-over-year growth, the acquisition of Revyse stands to ensure multifamily property managers can remove the risk from vendor contracts and maintain compliance across a range of use cases for every rental unit on the books.