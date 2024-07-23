Infinant’s growth platform providing disruptively smart banking

Infinant’s growth has been propelled by the evolving banking market and the return of embedded banking into the hands of bankers.

“Infinant led the market pivot from Banking-as-a-Service(BaaS) middleware providers and processors that used to handle account ledgers outside the bank, to provide financial institutions with a bank-controlled SaaS platform – to handle compliance, fraud, ledgering within the bank’s virtual walls”, stated John Philpott, General Partner at Fintop Capital.

Infinant has been focused on responsible growth for banks and fostering strong partnership models between banks, brands, fintech and regulators. This has been recognized in the industry and fostered Infinant’s growth in the first half of 2024 which saw their bank clients double and the strength of key associations that focus on responsible banking including the American Fintech Council , Independent Community Banker’s Association, Banker’s Helping Bankers, Financial Data Exchange, and the Independent Banker’s Association of Texas.

Infinant, which only has financial institutions as clients, provides a platform for banks who do not want to build their own technology, migrate their core or relinquish their absolute control of the regulatory standards. Fueling the growth for Infinant are banks that are launching multiple business lines from within the Infinant platform including embedded banking, digital brands, and direct-BaaS. For those banks that started with a BaaS provider, Infinant provides a twin-engine approach to allow the bank to mitigate their risks and migrate towards a path of control.

“In this market, banks are no longer considering risky BaaS platforms or complex and costly core replacement or side-car core projects that freeze their markets for 18-24 months”, says Riaz Syed, CEO and Founder of Infinant who has been building banking platforms for over 30 years. “Banks need an alternative and Infinant is providing this growth platform while ensuring banks maintain control.”

Infinant has expanded their Interlace offering which provides native banking platform features that eliminate added costs of partners, including the ability to process ACH and wires direct to Fedline and the ability to issue cards and process direct to Visa DPS. In addition, the Interlace platform is eliminating the need for banks to handle manual reconciliation by providing real-time settlement operations that link directly to the bank’s core banking platform to maintain financial integrity.

Infinant’s Interlace platform has been selected to present at Finovate Fall in September as part of those companies providing innovative solutions that are driving financial institution growth.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.