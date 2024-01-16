New partnership with iVolve expands Nisum into Middle East market

For over two decades, Nisum, a digital consulting firm based in Silicon Valley, has grown its footprint across the United States, Latin America, India, and Pakistan.

Today, the company announced that it has formed a partnership with iVolve, a leading cloud consultant, which will help expand Nisum’s reach into the Middle Eastern market.

According to a company statement, the partnership will help the duo provide clients access to a wide array of industry-leading services, including private and public cloud consulting, Kubernetes and OpenShift consulting, DevOps and application modernization, cyber security services, and more.

Demand for information technology (IT) services in the Middle East is growing, with the regional IT market size expected to hit USD $27.6 billion by 2030, according to a recent industry report.

In joining forces with iVolve, Nisum will continue to expand its services into the high growth Middle East and Saudi Arabian markets.

Riyadh skyline. Image credit: Ekrem Osmanoglu on Unsplash.

The company said that it was entering these key markets due to the region’s economic potential, growing demand for technology solutions, and strategic location. These regions serve as a crossroads connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, providing Nisum with a gateway for regional expansion and a diversified business portfolio, the company said.

Leaders in Nisum’s Pakistan headquarters, Karachi, will steward this partnership.

“iVolve’s established regional footprint and offices in the UAE and KSA align seamlessly with Nisum’s goals, fostering collaboration and innovation tailored to local needs,” said Salman Kassim Mohammady, Pakistan Country Head at Nisum.

He added that iVolve’s advanced cloud capabilities “enhance Nisum’s technological landscape, providing a competitive edge.”

Amin Amin, co-founder, iVolve Technologies. Image credit: LinkedIn

In return, Nisum will contribute specialized expertise, particularly in application development, the company said.

iVolve’s clientele includes prominent entities across diverse industries, including finance, telecommunication and technology, government, media, and more.

With expertise in complementary industries such as retail, grocery, life sciences, banking, and sports and entertainment, Nisum and iVolve together aim to be a strategic and experienced partner that enterprises can turn to for expert leadership in custom software development, cloud computing, data-led strategy and insights, and more.

“At iVolve Technologies, we’re thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Nisum,” said Amin Ali Amin, COO & MD of iVolve Technologies.

“This collaboration propels us to provide clients with cutting-edge technology to deliver business applications, amplified software development services, and the unmatched expertise of Nisum’s seasoned architect team,” he added.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.

