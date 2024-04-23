New Synop app provides Managed Access Charging functionality to EV fleets

As companies that operate large vehicle fleets make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs), a number of challenges have arisen, especially around tracking charging costs.

A new app from New York-based EV fleet platform Synop aims to take away some of the headache for fleet managers.

The Fleet Driver Mobile App, which provides Managed Access Charging functionality to EV fleets, will look to further streamline electric vehicle charge management for Synop customers and to innovate depot charging.

Typically, fleet operators equip their drivers with RFID cards that grant them access to on-site chargers. However, these cards are easily lost or damaged whereas replacing them is often time-consuming and causes operational delays.

Now, drivers can download the Synop Fleet Driver Mobile App where RFID card information can be added to their profiles, making authorization and instant payments even easier via their mobile device.

With the app, users can easily locate in-network charging stations en route via the Synop map; find the most suitable chargers based on their requirements, charging speeds, and current pricing; monitor charging session progress via their mobile device, with options to set limits or stop charging as needed; and the app also allows users to securely save their payment details for hassle-free transactions.

App screenshots. Image credit: Synop

“Our new mobile app marks a significant milestone in the evolution of electric vehicle fleet solutions,” said Gagan Dhillon, co-founder and CEO of Synop. “Through advanced features like seamless charger discovery, optimal charging options, and effortless payment processing, we’re removing the headache and annoyance often associated with EV charging on the road for fleet operators and drivers.”

Synop’s mobile app prioritizes user experience, offering intuitive navigation and real-time updates throughout the charging process. Users receive push notifications upon completion of charging sessions, along with emailed receipts for transaction records, and charging prices created on the web application are readily visible to users on the mobile app, ensuring consistency and transparency.

What’s more, the app can be white labeled to any company branding with the same functionality.

Because the Fleet Driver Mobile App enables Synop’s Managed Access Charging capabilities, fleets can extend access to their private charging depots to commercial partners, opening doors to an added revenue stream through charger monetization. Drivers authorized by designated partners simply need to download the app to utilize on-site charging.

Fleets just beginning to adopt EVs tend to underutilize their chargers, so opening them up for partners increases utilization and ROI. Alternatively, an EV fleet with a consistent and highly predictable charger availability could open up their chargers to another fleet with a complementary schedule.

With the explosive growth in the commercial EV industry over the last year, this could mark the beginning of private charging networks eventually going public and increasing the rate of electrification, the company said in a statement.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.