Phishing Emails Are the Entry Point for 91% of Cyber Attacks

Alright, enough of this tiptoeing around the problem – let’s talk about cybersecurity, or rather, the total failure of it! For years, cybersecurity experts have been shouting from the rooftops, “It’s not if you’ll get hit with a cyber attack, but when!” And guess what? Companies still aren’t getting the message!

91% of cyberattacks start with phishing emails, and a staggering 35% of those are tied to ransomware! How can we still be falling for these scams when the stats are so clear? We need to get serious about cybersecurity education and protection before it’s too late!

Hackers are running wild with increasingly sophisticated tools, while organizations are tripping over their own feet, struggling to hire enough talent or slap together a decent defense. Seriously, the ‘if, not when’ line might as well be written in bold on their walls – because for most companies today, it’s a ticking time bomb.

And here’s the kicker: most of the cyber breaches we see could’ve been avoided. Yep, you heard that right. Research shows that 95% of security breaches in 2018 were preventable. It’s not like the hackers are out here inventing new magical ways to break in either. No, they’re using the same old tricks year after year.

Case in point: remember the colossal screw-up that was Equifax in 2017? A data breach that spilled the personal details of over 140 million people? Yeah, entirely preventable. But who’s surprised at this point? Companies keep failing basic security 101, and we’re left cleaning up the mess.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: cyber hygiene – the concept that’s apparently too difficult for most businesses to grasp. The simplest, most basic security practices are being ignored.

Take passwords, for instance. Over 80% of breaches involve weak or stolen passwords. Eighty percent! Yet, here we are, with employees walking around using “Password123” for their email, banking, and who knows what else. BYOD (bring your own device) policies?

Great idea in theory, but what good is that if people’s personal phones are riddled with malware because they can’t stop downloading sketchy apps? Hackers love it! They don’t even need to try; employees practically open the door and invite them in.

So, what can we, the mere mortals, do to protect ourselves – and, by extension, the organizations that seem hell-bent on self-destruction? It’s basic stuff, but apparently, we need to spell it out.

First off, install security software on your mobile devices. Is that so hard? The amount of sensitive data we’re carrying around on our phones is staggering, yet we act like nothing bad could ever happen. New mobile malware skyrocketed by 54% in 2018, and you’re still trusting your phone’s factory settings to save you? Get real.

Stop browsing shady websites! It’s like we have a death wish when it comes to malware. If a website looks sketchy or too good to be true, it probably is. You’re not going to win a million dollars by clicking that link, but you might win yourself a fresh new virus.

Only download reputable apps from legit sources. Do we really need to keep saying this? People are out here downloading fake apps that look like your favorite game but instead are draining your bank account in the background. If it’s not from Google Play or the Apple Store, skip it.

Social media is a hacker’s playground. Sure, post that picture of your lunch and tag your location while you’re at it. Might as well hand over your personal details on a silver platter! Fraud, scams, and identity theft all start with the information you willingly give away.

For heaven’s sake, use different passwords for different accounts! This is not rocket science. Yet, 59% of people admit to using the same password for everything because they’re scared of forgetting them. Well, guess what? Hackers love that. Once they crack one password, they’ve got the keys to your entire digital life.

Oh, and beware of phishing emails. Yeah, those still exist, and they’re still working like a charm. Despite all the warnings, 91% of attacks start with a phishing email. Don’t be that person who opens random attachments from “your bank.” You wouldn’t open a stranger’s mail at your door, so why do it in your inbox?

Public Wi-Fi? More like a public disaster. If you’re doing your online banking at the local coffee shop without a VPN, you might as well shout your account details to the room.

Lastly, stay up to date on security trends. Every other day, there’s a new vulnerability, and the difference between getting hacked and staying safe is often just knowing what to look out for. If you don’t, hackers will be happy to educate you the hard way.

Email Threats: A Wake-Up Call for Organizations of All Sizes

Let’s get real: email threats are wreaking havoc on organizations across the board, and it’s time we talked about it. A recent threat analysis by Barracuda, covering the period from June 2023 to May 2024, sheds light on just how these attacks are hitting businesses of all sizes—and the results are alarming.

Larger companies are not safe. They’re particularly vulnerable to lateral phishing attacks, where hackers compromise one employee’s account and then use that access to trick others within the organization. Seriously, can we talk about how insidious this tactic is?

It plays on established trust and communication channels, making it almost impossible for employees to spot malicious activity until it’s too late. It’s a nightmare waiting to happen!

But let’s not overlook the plight of smaller businesses, which face their own set of daunting challenges. These organizations are frequently targeted by external phishing attempts and extortion schemes, and let’s face it: they often don’t have the security infrastructure that larger companies can afford. This makes them prime targets for cybercriminals looking for quick, easy wins.

In fact, a staggering 71% of targeted attacks on smaller companies over the past year were external phishing threats. Meanwhile, larger organizations only reported external attacks in 41% of incidents. That’s a massive difference!

And if you think that’s bad, consider this: smaller businesses are experiencing nearly three times the number of extortion attacks compared to their larger counterparts. For small companies, extortion incidents make up 7% of targeted attacks, while for firms with 2,000 or more employees, it’s just 2%.

This disparity isn’t just numbers on a page; it highlights the unique challenges that organizations of different sizes face in today’s cyber landscape. We need to recognize that cookie-cutter security solutions won’t cut it anymore. Tailored security measures are essential to effectively combat these evolving email threats.

It’s time for all organizations, big and small, to wake up and take email security seriously. The landscape is changing, and those who don’t adapt will find themselves at the mercy of ruthless cybercriminals. Enough is enough! Let’s get proactive and protect our businesses from these relentless threats.

At the end of the day, we are the weakest link in cybersecurity. None of this advice is new, and yet here we are, still getting breached left and right. If we don’t start practicing good cyber hygiene, well, we might as well welcome our hacker overlords with open arms.

This article was originally published by Technology News Australia on HackerNoon.